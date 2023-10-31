“It's a parade inside my city”: NBA fans mock Ja Morant-less Grizzlies as they drop to 0-4 following blowout loss to Mavericks

The Memphis Grizzlies have struggled mightily in the absence of suspended star point guard Ja Morant in the first four games of the season. After falling 125-110 to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, the Grizzlies dropped to a league-worst 0-4 record.

Memphis is now one of just two winless teams, along with the Houston Rockets (0-3).

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following their fourth straight loss, fans had fun with the Grizzlies on X, where they mocked them for being incompetent without Morant:

“It's a parade inside my city,” one fan said.

Expand Tweet

“We’re fine in the West,” another said.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more top fan reactions to the Grizzlies having the worst record in the league after four games:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "$60 million is $60 million": Stephen A. Smith reminds Ja Morant of his contract losses on top of $7.7 million lost in suspensions

Desmond Bane says Grizzlies aren’t giving up in Ja Morant's absence

Mavericks Grizzlies rising star shooting guard Desmond Bane (left)

Ja Morant is slated to miss the next 21 games as part of his 25-game suspension for conduct detrimental to his team. So, the Memphis Grizzlies will have to find a way to win without him if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Grizzlies rising star shooting guard Desmond Bane isn’t losing confidence in his team despite their poor start. Following their loss to Dallas, Bane spoke about how the Grizzlies have come close to winning, as three of their four losses have come in single digits.

“We've been close, and sooner rather than later, we're going to get in the win column,” Bane said.

Bane added that the Grizzlies continued to fight even after falling behind by as many as 17 points against the Mavericks.

“You go down in the fourth quarter, and you've got one of two options — you can either lay down or keep fighting,” Bane said.

“I thought we responded well after that and were able to get the lead down. ... There's no quit in this team.”

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins offered a similar sentiment. Jenkins said that the Grizzlies executed well for most of the game but added that their late-game execution needs some work.

“I thought our execution offensively for the majority of the game was good. Late in the game, that’s where it starts with me,” Jenkins said.

“Got to be better organized. Got to knock down shots throughout the game. This was a step in the right direction.”

The Grizzlies’ (0-4) next chance to get into the win column will come on Wednesday on the road against the Utah Jazz (1-3).

Also Read: "Kicked their a** and left town": Stephen A. Smith hints LeBron James didn't shake Ja Morant and Grizzlies' hands due to their disrespectful attitude