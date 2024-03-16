Ja Morant catching a stray from The Rock at WWE SmackDown has NBA fans wheezing: "Don’t play with guns kids"  

Ja Morant caught an unexpected stray as WWE superstar and actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson revisited the controversial gun-flashing incidents from last year as a joke.

While on air for the WWE's SmackDown brand's show in Memphis on Friday, Johnson, feuding with Cody Rhodes, was in the ring doing a segment, primarily dissing his rival.

However, the witty wrestler-turned-actor didn't miss the chance to use Morant's name in front of the Memphis crowd. It was presumably a part of his WWE return as a "heel," aka "the bad guy." Here's what "The Rock" sang for Rhodes:

"You're simply an embarrassment son, just like Ja Morant when he's waving a gun ... I love you, Ja."

Morant was soaring high behind his meteoric rise in the NBA last season when the gun-flashing controversies doomed him.

The former Most Improved Player was guilty of the offense for the first time in Mar. 2023 for waiving a gun at a club in Denver on Instagram Live. He was issued an eight-game suspension.

Morant committed a similar offense in the offseason after the Memphis Grizzlies' first-round exit in the 2023 playoffs. He flashed a gun on IG Live while riding with his friends.

The NBA handed a 25-game suspension, which delayed the Grizzlies star's debut in the 2023-24 season. Morant got sidelined after playing nine games because of a shoulder injury for the rest of the year,

Despite the severity of the issue, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson going that far to mock Ja Morant in front of the Grizzlies fans in Memphis, left NBA fans wheezing. One tweeted:

"He caught a mean stray, don’t play with guns kids lmao"

Ja Morant responds to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Ja Morant seems to be over the controversies. His response to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson proved that.

After "The Rock's" diss track went viral, it also reached Morant, who didn't take long to share his thoughts. The Grizzlies superstar didn't take any offense about the diss as he tweeted a "50 Cent" meme.

Morant had enough time to reflect on where things went downhill for him. He seemed more relaxed on his short return this year before injury and was regaining his standing among fans with efficient performances.

His response to "The Rock" is also a testament to Morant coping well with his mental health issues, which he cited as cause for some of the poor choices he made off the court.