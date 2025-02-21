Ja Morant stats tonight: How did Grizzlies star perform against Tyrese Haliburton-led Pacers? (Feb. 20)

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies returned to action on Thursday as they visited the Tyrese Haliburton-led Indiana Pacers in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Coming into the game, Memphis (36-18) is second in the competitive Western Conference. This season, Morant is averaging 20.7 points, 7.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds. He is shooting 44.7% (32.1% on 3-pointers) in 28.8 minutes per game.

He has been plagued with injuries, appearing only in his 33rd game. He missed Memphis' most recent game last Feb. 12 — a 128-114 loss to the LA Clippers — due to a right knee soreness.

On Thursday, Morant started the game shooting 1-for-5. He played eight minutes in the first quarter, finishing with two points, an assist and three turnovers.

Morant picked up his third foul with a little over two minutes left in the second quarter. He was held scoreless in the period as Indiana made a huge run to take a 78-59 lead at the break.

Ja Morant stats tonight

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Ja Morant 2 0 2 0 0 4 1-6 0-2 0-0 -11

Ja Morant is interested in the dunk contest

Ja Morant, a two-time NBA All-Star, didn't get selected for this year's All-Star Game, but he teased fans that he may participate in the dunk contest in the future.

During the 2025 All-Star Saturday night, G League star Mac McClung bagged his third consecutive dunk contest title. On Sunday, Morant took to X (formerly Twitter) to raise speculations about his participation next year.

"Mac might make me decide to dunk," Morant wrote.

The high-flying guard followed his tweet mentioning Denver Nuggets' Aaron Gordon and Sacramento Kings' Zach Lavine.

"zach & AG wassup," he added.

Morant joining the dunk contest with Gordon, Lavine and reigning champion MacClung would undoubtedly appeal to fans.

This is a developing story.

