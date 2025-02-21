  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Ja Morant
  • Ja Morant stats tonight: How did Grizzlies star perform against Tyrese Haliburton-led Pacers? (Feb. 20)

Ja Morant stats tonight: How did Grizzlies star perform against Tyrese Haliburton-led Pacers? (Feb. 20)

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Feb 21, 2025 01:08 GMT
Memphis Grizzlies v New York Knicks - Source: Getty
Ja Morant stats tonight: How did Grizzlies star perform against Tyrese Haliburton-led Pacers (Feb. 20) (Image Source: Getty)

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies returned to action on Thursday as they visited the Tyrese Haliburton-led Indiana Pacers in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Ad

Coming into the game, Memphis (36-18) is second in the competitive Western Conference. This season, Morant is averaging 20.7 points, 7.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds. He is shooting 44.7% (32.1% on 3-pointers) in 28.8 minutes per game.

He has been plagued with injuries, appearing only in his 33rd game. He missed Memphis' most recent game last Feb. 12 — a 128-114 loss to the LA Clippers — due to a right knee soreness.

On Thursday, Morant started the game shooting 1-for-5. He played eight minutes in the first quarter, finishing with two points, an assist and three turnovers.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Morant picked up his third foul with a little over two minutes left in the second quarter. He was held scoreless in the period as Indiana made a huge run to take a 78-59 lead at the break.

Ja Morant stats tonight

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Ja Morant2020041-60-20-0-11
Ad

Ja Morant is interested in the dunk contest

Ja Morant, a two-time NBA All-Star, didn't get selected for this year's All-Star Game, but he teased fans that he may participate in the dunk contest in the future.

During the 2025 All-Star Saturday night, G League star Mac McClung bagged his third consecutive dunk contest title. On Sunday, Morant took to X (formerly Twitter) to raise speculations about his participation next year.

Ad
"Mac might make me decide to dunk," Morant wrote.
Ad

The high-flying guard followed his tweet mentioning Denver Nuggets' Aaron Gordon and Sacramento Kings' Zach Lavine.

"zach & AG wassup," he added.
Ad

Morant joining the dunk contest with Gordon, Lavine and reigning champion MacClung would undoubtedly appeal to fans.

This is a developing story.

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी