Ja Morant visited by cops for welfare check after concerning Instagram post

Ja Morant was the subject of a police wellness check on Wednesday morning. The news came on the heels of Morant making a cryptic post on Instagram. The series of posts concerned many, with Morant showing photos of family members before captioning a picture of himself talking into a microphone, "bye".

Although some took the post to mean that Morant would be taking a break from social media, others took the message differently. Between the caption and the photos of family members, many feared for Morant's mental health.

According to TMZ, police did a welfare check on Morant following the series of posts and determined he wasn't in any danger, and was not in a mental health crisis. From the sounds of things, Morant is simply taking a break from social media in the wake of his latest firearm controversy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Below you can see the post Ja Morant made that left fans concerned.

Ja Morant Instagram story

Looking at Ja Morant’s latest controversy

Ja Morant recently found himself in the middle of yet another controversy. On the heels of the Memphis Grizzlies being eliminated from the second round of the NBA playoffs, Morant was seen on Instagram live again brandishing a firearm.

The incident sparked immediate outrage, as many questioned whether or not Morant had learned anything from his suspension this season. At the same time, many questioned whether or not Morant would wind up facing a suspension next season given that this isn’t his first infraction.

Ahead of the draft lottery in Chicago, NBA commissioner Adam Silver weighed in on the latest controversy, expressing his frustration.

"Honestly, I was shocked when I saw, this weekend, that video. We’re in the process of investigating it and we'll figure out exactly what happened as best as we can. The video's a bit grainy and all that, but I'm assuming the worst. We'll figure out exactly what happened there.”

From the sounds of things, Morant’s decision to step away from social media could help him focus on keeping himself out of trouble. At the same time, there still seems to be some concern given that Morant was filmed on a friend’s social media account brandishing the firearm recently.

Whether or not the NBA or the Memphis Grizzlies decided to issue a suspension for the season ahead, only time will tell.

Poll : 0 votes