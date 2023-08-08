Jalen Brunson gets fleeced by Tyrese Haliburton and Brandon Ingram as he forgets his wallet after Team USA victory

Jalen Brunson scored 11 points in Team USA's 117-74 win against Puerto Rico on Monday. However, he may be in for a surprise when he checks his bank account tomorrow.

After the game, teammates Tyrese Haliburton and Brandon Ingram posted on social media that Brunson left his wallet in the locker room. Haliburton and Ingram snagged the wallet and took advantage of the opportunity to hit the vending machine.

Haliburton and Ingram were seen laughing in the video as they showed off their snacks on behalf of Brunson’s unknown generosity. Ingram used Brunson’s card to buy some Ruffles chips and a convenience store cinnamon roll. Haliburton bought himself some Funyuns chips.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops pic.twitter.com/Cln6IfShhg Tyrese Haliburton and Brandon Ingram really used Jalen Brunson’s wallet to buy snacks from the vending machine

Brunson should be good for it considering he is on a four-year, $104 million deal with the New York Knicks. Haliburton should have been able to afford his own chips considering he signed a max extension worth five years and $205.9 million. Ingram has two years left on his $158.2 million deal.

Team USA rolling in opening warm-up game against Puerto Rico

Tyrese Haliburton and Brandon Ingram both contributed to the easy win for Team USA. They dominated the whole way against Puerto Rico.

Haliburton came off the bench and added seven points. Ingram and Brunson were in the starting lineup alongside Anthony Edwards, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Mikal Bridges. Brunson was 0-for-4 from 3-point range but scored 11 points in the win.

Edwards led the way with 15 points on 7-of-13 shooting. Cam Johnson was big off the bench going 7-for-10 for 15 points of his own. Johnson will be one of the key reserves and among the first guys off the bench in their World Cup run.

Team USA will now travel to Malaga, Spain for their next set of exhibition games. They will take on Luka Doncic and Slovenia first. The next day they will take the floor against the Spanish national team.

Team USA has one more stop in Abu Dhabi for two more games before the World Cup. They will play Greece and Germany in the UAE. Both teams have some NBA talent on their roster. No official word yet on if Giannis Antetokounmpo will suit up for Greece.

Team USA will then head to the Philippines for their group-stage matches against Greece, New Zealand and Jordan. They will be heavily favored to win the group.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)