Jalen Brunson points tonight: Closer look at how Knicks All-Star dominated vs Blazers (March 14)

Jalen Brunson lit up the Moda Center with a 45-point explosion when the Portland Trail Blazers hosted the New York Knicks on Thursday. The guard was a major force behind the team's 105-93 win as he posted his fifth 40+ game this season. His scintillating evening was studded with one rebound and four assists. The win helped New York improve to 39-27 as they make a push for better positions come playoff time. Brunson, who battled a knee injury that sidelined him for a few games this season was in his element in the 38 minutes of action on the hardwood and showed no signs of slowing down.

On the statistics front, Jalen Brunson shot 14-for-30 from the field, and 2-of-10 from beyond the arc. He was at the charity stripe often making 15 of his 17 shots after he drove his way to the rim penetrating the Blazers' defense. The stats further show his dominance in the field as he averages 18.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists this season.

It was a slow start for the Knicks in what would be the first of their four-game road trip. But they ended on a winning note with Jalen Brunson's Villanova teammate Josh Hart doing his job in the paint with 15 rebounds. Donte DiVincenzo and OG Anunoby had 12 points each as the Knicks have now won four of their last six games. They will look to continue the streak and end on a healthy seeding position with 16 games left in the season.