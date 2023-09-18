Jamal Crawford joins Lakers fandom in venting about HBO canceling 'Winning Time': "So disappointing"

The HBO series “Winning Time” about the Showtime Los Angeles Lakers was canceled after two seasons. Former NBA guard Jamal Crawford is not happy and took to Twitter to voice his disappointment.

Along with many other fans, he was sad to see the show end. Many enjoyed the series' dramatic retelling of the legendary Lakers teams in the 80’s.

Among many, Crawford didn't agree with HBO canceling the show. He tweeted,

“Winning Time being canceled is so disappointing. Was one of the best shows on tv…” Crawford wrote.

He was not alone in being disappointed. Many fans took to Twitter to react to the news. They joined in on Crawford’s sad sentiments.

Why was the Lakers show “Winning Time” canceled?

HBO’s hit show “Winning Time” came to a close with a dramatic season two this weekend. It will be the final episode of the show as the company canceled the series and did not renew it for season three.

It was just another example of HBO canceling more of its prestigious content. The company was purchased by Discovery and has since made a ton of budget and production cuts. The Lakers-inspired show is the next cut.

The show was executive-produced by Adam McKay. He also produced HBO’s massive hit show “Succession”. The show depicted the famous Showtime LA teams during the 80’s. Those teams featured stars like Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The show focused on how team owner Dr. Jerry Buss built the team up into one of the world’s most famous sports franchises. It also dove into some of the most memorable moments in the storied rivalry between the Boston Celtics and Lakers.

Many of the players and characters depicted in the show did not love how they were portrayed in the show. Jerry West especially did not love how his character seemed angry. Abdul-Jabbar called the show boring and was not a fan either.

The show was based on the book written by Jeff Pearlman. He warned fans of the show’s potential demise. Earlier this month, he tweeted that the show was “fighting to survive”.

The show ended on a somber note for LA fans as well. The series finale ended with the Celtics defeating the Lakers in the 1984 NBA Finals.

It was one of the greatest finals in NBA history as Boston beat LA in seven games. Nine different Hall of Famers played in the series.