"James Harden was the problem": Sixers fans going nuts as Joel Embiid and crew takedown Celtics for 6th straight win

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers improved to an Eastern Conference-best 6-1 record after dispatching their top rivals, the Boston Celtics, 106-103 on Wednesday. The signature win marked the Sixers’ sixth straight following their 118-117 opening-night loss to the Milwaukee Bucks and had Philly fans hyped.

Many fans proclaimed the Sixers one of the NBA’s best teams:

“Best team in the league,” one fan said.

“We’re the best team in the East,” another said.

Meanwhile, others attributed the Sixers’ success to their improved team play without star guard James Harden, who was traded to the LA Clippers last month:

“James Harden was the problem [to be honest],” one fan said.

“Much better after [the] Harden trade. Especially in the [Nick] Nurse system. They’re serious and have draft assets to go get another player,” another said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to the Sixers knocking off the Celtics for their sixth straight win:

Joel Embiid and the Sixers have been dominant so far

Philadelphia 76ers superstar big man Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have been dominant to start the season.

After seven games, the team ranks fifth in both offensive rating (117.6) and defensive rating (106.2). The Sixers are the only team in the Top 5 in both categories, a testament to their impressive all-around play.

Meanwhile, Embiid appears to be on track for another MVP-caliber season. The superstar big man finished with a team-high 27 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four blocks on 50.0% shooting against the Celtics on Wednesday.

His co-star, Tyrese Maxey, added 25 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two blocks and three 3-pointers on 40.7% shooting.

After the game, Embiid was asked about the Sixers’ hot start. He said that the team is just focused on building chemistry early in the season:

“New coach, new systems, bunch of new guys, just trying to get everybody up to speed,” Embiid said.

“Let's see what we can do.”

Through seven games, Embiid is averaging 31.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.4 3-pointers per game on 53.0% shooting.

The Sixers (6-1) next play on the road against the Detroit Pistons (2-7) on Friday.

