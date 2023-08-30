Japan vs Venezuela Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

After getting eliminated in the group stage, Japan will continue its FIBA World Cup run in the classification rounds. Through their first three games, they posted a record of 1-2.

Japan's first matchup came against Germany, where they lost in blowout fashion. They managed to pick up a win against Finland before suffering a 109-89 defeat at the hands of Australia.

Next up for the Japanese is a matchup with Venezuela. They will square off on August 31st at 7:10 AM Eastern Time.

Venezuela also struggled in the group stage, posting a 0-3 record. Their first loss came at the hands of Luka Doncic and Slovenia. After that, they dropped games to Cape Verde and Georgia.

Japan's FIBA World Cup Roster:

Yuki Togashi

Yuki Kawamura

Makoto Hiejima

Yuta Watanabe

Yudai Baba

Yudai Nishida

Joshua Hawkinson

Keisei Tominaga

Shuta Hara

Soichiro Inoue

Hirotaka Yoshii

Koya Kawamata

Venezuela's World Cup Roster:

Gregory Vargas

Garly Sojo

Jhornan Zamora

David Cubillan

Pedro Chourio

Miguel Ruiz

Windi Graterol

Heissler Guillent

Yohanner Sifontes

Michael Carrera

Joe Materan

Nestore Colmenares

Japan vs. Venezuela Prediction

Even though they didn't have a much better record, Japan is the favorite heading into their matchup against Venezuela. Part of why they were knocked out in the group stage is because they played two top teams in Germany and Slovenia.

The Japanese also have more NBA talent and one of the top overall performers in the FIBA World Cup. Because of this, they should be able to get a win in their first classification rounds game.

Players to Watch

One of the key players to watch in this game is the only person on an NBA roster. That being Phoenix Suns forward Yuta Watanabe. In the group stage round, he averaged 16 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Watanabe managed to score 20+ points in two of the three first-round matchups.

Another standout performer for Japan in the group stage was Joshua Hawkinson. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 23.3 points, 12 rebounds and one assist.

After a slow start, Hawkinson hit his stride in the second and third games. In 38 minutes against Finland, he posted 28 points and 19 rebounds. The 23-year-old followed that up by going for 33 points and seven rebounds in a loss to Josh Giddey and Australia.

