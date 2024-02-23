Jaren Jackson Jr. could miss crucial Clippers-Grizzlies game (February 23)

The Memphis Grizzlies will have to face the LA Clippers without several key players, potentially including reigning Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. JJJ missed the Grizzlies' last game before the All-Star break against the Milwaukee Bucks due to a right quadriceps injury and is listed as probable (day to day) for the Clippers game.

This season, JJJ is averaging a career-best 22.3 points per game. His increased role on the offensive end could be attributed to the injuries sustained by Ja Morant and Desmond Bane.

The increase in his scoring has resulted in a dip in his field goal percentage as he has gone from 50.6% last season, to 44.9% so far this year.

What happened to Jaren Jackson Jr.?

Jaren Jackson Jr. was initially listed as doubtful before the Grizzlies game against the Bucks on Feb. 15 due to soreness to his right quadriceps. Later on, it was confirmed that he would miss the game.

He had the chance to rest through the All-Star break but he remains on the team's injury report as day to day. However, being able to rest through the break will have helped him through his recovery process and he should be back in action soon, potentially tonight.

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s stats this season compared to last year

While his scoring average has increased to 22.3 from 18.6 from last year, Jaren Jackson's production has dropped in other areas. Through 51 games played this year, JJJ has averaged 5.4 rebounds from last season's 6.8. Regarding blocks, which were his calling card last season, this number has also dipped from 3.0 to 1.5 per game.

With JJJ's increased role on offense, he has also committed more mistakes. His turnovers have increased from 1.7 to 2.4 per game. On the flip side, his assists-per-game has climbed from 1.0 to 2.1.

How does Jaren Jackson Jr.'s potential absence affect the Grizzlies?

Aside from Jaren Jackson Jr. being listed as day-to-day, Ja Morant, Marcus Smart, Desmond Bane, Brandon Clarke, Jake LaRavia and Scottie Pippen Jr. are out for the game against LA. The Grizzlies continue to get hit by serious injuries which has caused them to fall from being the second seed last season with a record of 51-31, to being thirteenth place in the West with a 20-36 record.

Despite being close to the bottom of the standings, the Grizzlies are in the top half of the league on defense. Currently, they are eleventh in the NBA with a defensive rating of 113.5.

This rating is set to drop if JJJ is out of the lineup, as opposing offenses won't be as cautious in attacking the lane. This is especially the case against the LA Clippers who are making 64.4% of their attempts from within five feet of the basket and 47.3 percent from 5 to 9 ft which is the fourth-best in the league.

The Grizzlies are going to have a long night against the Clippers who have become one of the most efficient offenses in the league this season.