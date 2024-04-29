Jarred Vanderbilt Injury Update: Latest on Lakers forward's status for Game 5 vs Nuggets (April 29)

Jarred Vanderbilt's status for Game 5 is being closely monitored after reports emerged that he's close to returning for the LA Lakers. It's a significant development, considering how valuable Vanderbilt is to the Lakers' defense. The veteran forward was one of the critical members of the team's conference finals run last year, and many expect him to make a difference again.

With the Lakers facing the daunting task of overturning a 0-3 deficit against the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers will need all the help they can on the cusp of facing elimination.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jarred Vanderbilt Injury Update: Lakers star's status revealed for Game 5 vs. Denver

Vanderbilt is available to play against the Denver Nuggets in Game 5. That's an upgrade to his status after he was ruled out for Games 3 and 4. It's unclear if the Lakers will lean on him much, as Vanderbilt has been out of action since Feb. 1. He suffered a mid-foot sprain in LA's 114-105 win over the Boston Celtics.

Vanderbilt has also played only 29 games this season. He missed the initial few weeks with a heel bursitis injury. When he returned from that issue, the former Timberwolves forward lacked the burst and speed for the first few games, and that could be the case again.

Austin Reaves comes through for Lakers defensively without Jarred Vanderbilt

One of the LA Lakers' most prominent concerns was limiting Jamal Murray. Jarred Vanderbilt would've likely been tasked with guarding the Nuggets point guard if he was available. With that not being the case, LA turned to Austin Reaves to carry that role, and he answered that call again.

Expand Tweet

Reaves has been taking up the toughest assignments for majority of the season as LA's most reliable point-of-attack defensive player among their current starting lineup. He's held Jamal Murray to 12 of 39 shooting across the four games as the primary defender.

That gave the Lakers a puncher's chance to win every game they lost in this series. Reaves' ability to defend at a high level has also allowed the Lakers to maintain their offensive efficiency, which wasn't the case with Jarred Vanderbilt, as he didn't space the floor as much.

How to watch LA Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Game 5?

TNT and TruTV will broadcast the LA Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Game 5 nationally, while Spectrum SportsNet and Altitude will provide local coverage. NBA League Pass will be an online streaming option for fans outside the US. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET at Ball Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback