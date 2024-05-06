Jaylen Brown vs Darius Garland playoff stats, records and more explored

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics' second-round playoff showdown against Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers begins Tuesday in Boston. While Brown has an extensive postseason resume, including two playoff series clashes against Cleveland, this year marks the star wing's first matchup against Garland.

The Eastern Conference's No. 1-seeded Celtics enter the series as massive favorites to knock off the fourth-seeded Cavaliers. BetMGM has given Boston -1400 odds to win the series, with Cleveland at +800 odds.

The Celtics took care of business in Round 1, dispatching the Miami Heat in five games, with all four of their victories coming by 14-plus points. They were led by Brown's team-best 22.8 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers secured a 106-94 Game 7 home victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday to scrape their way into the second round. Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell spearheaded Cleveland's first-round offensive attack (28.7 ppg), with Garland serving as his team's primary playmaker (5.4 assists per game).

All four of the Cavaliers' first-round victories came at home, with them finishing 0-3 on the road. However, they don't have home-court advantage against Boston in Round 2. So, Cleveland will likely need to play much better away from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to challenge the Celtics.

On that note, here is how Brown and Garland have fared in their playoff careers entering their second-round face-off.

Jaylen Brown vs Darius Garland NBA playoff stats

Jaylen Brown is midway through his seventh playoff appearance in eight seasons. He only missed the postseason in 2021, when he was sidelined due to a left wrist injury.

During his playoff career, Brown helped guide the Celtics to the 2022 NBA Finals, where they lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games. He has also made five conference finals appearances, including two losses to the LeBron James-led Cavaliers in 2017 and 2018.

Throughout his Celtics tenure, the three-time All-Star has played second fiddle to superstar teammate Jayson Tatum. The star duo has consistently provided Boston with one of the NBA's most lethal one-two scoring punches.

As for Darius Garland, he made his postseason debut last year, during Mitchell's first season in Cleveland. The Cavaliers fell 4-1 to the New York Knicks in Round 1. Thus, this year marks the one-time All-Star point guard's first time advancing to the playoffs' second round.

Below is a comparison of Brown and Garland's career playoff stats:

Player GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TPG 3PM FG% FT% 3PT% Jaylen Brown 110 32.6 18.4 5.6 2.3 1.0 0.4 2.3 2.0 48.2 36.0 72.5 Darius Garland 12 35.7 17.3 3.0 5.3 1.3 0.2 3.1 2.2 44.4 39.4 79.5

Jaylen Brown vs Darius Garland NBA playoff records

Jaylen Brown has a career playoff record of 62-48, including this year's 4-1 record. Meanwhile, Darius Garland only has a 5-7 postseason record, including this year's 4-3 mark.

So, entering their second-round matchup, Brown has a significant edge in experience and a far superior winning percentage (.564 vs .417).

