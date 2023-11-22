Jayson Tatum Injury Update: Boston Celtics star could miss first game of the season vs Milwaukee Bucks

The Boston Celtics have a big matchup on Wednesday night, and could be without Jayson Tatum for it. According to the latest injury report, the star forward is listed as questionable with a non-Covid illness.

Jayson Tatum being out of action would be a tough blow for the Celtics, as they have a huge match coming up. Next up is their first meeting of the year with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the new-look Milwaukee Bucks.

Prior to landing on the injury report, Tatum was continuing to cement himself as one of the top stars in the league. In 14 games, he is averaging 28.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Many around the NBA have had this matchup circled, but it could end up being a wash. If Tatum doesn't suit up, the meeting between two of the Eastern Conference's top teams won't hold much weight. Heading into Wednesday, the Celtics sit in first place with a record of 11-3. Milwaukee is not far behind them in second place with a record of 10-4.

There is a chance Jayson Tatum suits up vs. Bucks

While Jayson Tatum did wind up on the injury report, nothing is definite regarding his status. Being put as questionable opens the door for him to potentially still play against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Since his is questionable, Tatum will likely be a game-time decision. The Celtics' staff might have him go through warm-ups to guage where he's at physically. From there, they'll make a decision on what is best moving forward.

Even though it is a big matchup, Boston doesn't want to risk overdoing it with their top player this early in the year. They have their sights set on a championship, and need a healthy Tatum to achieve that goal.

No matter what happens with Tatum, this matchup will still draw a lot of attention. Along with it being two possible contenders, there is the Jrue Holiday storyline to monitor. This is going to be the first time the All-Star guard faces his former team since being traded for Damian Lillard over the summer.

Following a complete makeover this offseason, the Celtics have enough firepower to compete with Tatum on the sidelines. Jaylen Brown will be called upon to lead the charge, along with Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis.

In the event that Tatum does play, it could result in a possible preview of this year's Eastern Conference Finals.