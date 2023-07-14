Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West recently went on the "Dan Patrick Show" and discussed NBA's new phenom Victor Wembanyama. West, who is the man on the NBA logo, also likened the young star to one of the greatest players in NBA history, Kobe Bryant.

West said both players have unique talents that set them apart from other prospects and had high praise for Wembanyama’s potential:

“They both bring a different kind of excitement to the game.”

West did say the two have some differences. Like Wembanyama, Bryant also came into the league at 19 years old.

“Kobe was more advanced at that age. He was not that height and he had more weight on his body,” West said.

West agreed with most that Victor Wembanyama is a prospect unlike anyone has seen before. He believes the new San Antonio Spurs player could help grow the game and boost the NBA:

“I hope he will be one of those players people want to come see play because of the uniqueness of his talent.”

West was also impressed with Wembanyama off the court. He liked the way the budding superstar carried himself with the media.

“He explains himself really well. He is unbelievably polished,” West said. “He’s fun and plays with a smile on his face. The way he will represent, not only the Spurs, but the league, is what will make him really special besides his ability,” he added.

However, like everyone else, West was slightly disappointed by Victor Wembanyama’s first game in the 2023 Las Vegas Summer League. The number one pick scored just nine points on 2-of-13 shooting.

“Watching his first game in summer league, maybe with all of the hype, I was expecting to see a little bit more,” West said. “But he was honest afterwards and said he will get better.”

Victor Wembanyama bounced back in his second game, scoring 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting. He also had 12 rebounds, three blocks and 2-of-4 from three.

How did Kobe Bryant change the NBA?

Kobe Bryant had a lasting impact on the game and changed how guards play on the floor. He was never afraid of the spotlight and bridged the gap between eras.

Bryant proved he could succeed without a dominant center by winning two titles after the departure of Shaquille O’Neal. He set landmarks and broke records, scoring 81 points in one game.

His impact went beyond the court as well. Bryant’s contract set a new precedent in player compensation. He also started a trend of players getting huge salaries later in their careers as a reward for previous accomplishments.

The five-time champion inspired many, like Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum, to follow in his footsteps. Kobe Bryant will forever be remembered as one of the greatest players and scorers ever.

Can Victor Wembanyama have a lasting impact on the NBA?

Spurs Trail Blazers Basketball

Victor Wembanyama could shatter the landscape of the league. No one has ever had his skillset packaged in a 7-foot-4 body like him.

He could forever change how taller plays play the game. More and more big men may develop more of an outside game if Wembanyama is successful in the league with his versatile style.

