"Jimmy Butler is going to be mad" - NBA fans abuzz over Warriors Jonathan Kuminga's potential comeback from injury

The reinvigorated Golden State Warriors could get even stronger once Jonathan Kuminga returns to the lineup. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Congolese forward is targeting Thursday as his return date. On that day, the Warriors are slated to face the Sacramento Kings.

Ad

Kuminga has been sidelined since early January due to an ankle injury. His return will further bolster a squad that has found some new life.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Several basketball fans are concerned that Kuminga's imminent return could negatively impact the Warriors.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Now there are too many players who want the ball. Jimmy (Butler) is going to be mad," one person tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Unpopular opinion coming from a Warriors fan. He’ll make the team worse, he has no feel for winning basketball," a fan said.

"Can’t shoot can’t dribble can’t shoot freethrows, I’ve been saying this he will throw the chemistry off," one person commented.

On the other hand, some fans believe Jonathan Kuminga will be an asset for the Warriors and are hyped for his impending return.

Ad

"The Warriors adding Kuminga to what they’ve got going right now could make them legitimate contenders," one person claimed.

"Yay!! Kuminga is back!! Warriors are looking for that 4th seed! Keep pushing Dubs!!" another fan said.

"Big boost for the Warriors. Kuminga was on a tear before the injury, and his athleticism and scoring will be huge, especially against a tough Kings squad. With the team picking up momentum, getting him back at the right time could be key for their playoff push," one person tweeted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Golden State Warriors are 9-1 since after the All-Star break and have climbed to sixth in the Western Conference. A fully healthy squad coming into the home stretch of the season will allow them to build on their chemistry further and could also help them climb a spot or two higher in playoff seeding.

Also read: "Can't even spell connector": Jimmy Butler comically ribs $37,756,096 teammate after historic triple-double outing

Where does Jonathan Kuminga fit on the Warriors lineup once he returns?

Jimmy Butler III has suited up in 13 contests for the Golden State Warriors. They have won all but one of those games. Since acquiring him, the Warriors have looked like a contender, which could make it tricky for Jonathan Kuminga to find his spot.

Ad

Before being sidelined, Kuminga was already in and out of the starting lineup. In the 32 games he played in, he started only 10 times.

Perhaps coming off the bench is the best role for the Congolese forward once he's ready to return to action. Golden State coach Steve Kerr could continue to field a starting lineup of Steph Curry, Moses Moody, Quinten Post, Draymond Green and Butler as it has proven effective.

Ad

Jonathan Kuminga could come off the bench, subbing in when Green, Butler or Moody have to come out. Alternatively, there is also room for some experimentation in the starting five. Kuminga could be in the starting five with Green, Butler, Curry and Moody.

The Warriors don't have to decide what their lineup will look like after one game. Although, they'll need to figure out where Jonathan Kuminga fits in at least before the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.