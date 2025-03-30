JJ Redick makes feelings clear on LA's Big 3's offensive performance after win over Grizzlies

LA Lakers coach JJ Redick shared his thoughts on the performance of his "big three" following the team's 134-127 road win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

The trio of LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves combined for 85 points and 25 assists in the crucial match that could determine Western Conference playoff seeding.

Speaking to the media postgame, Redick said that Saturday's win was one of the best offensive games of James, Doncic and Reaves. Lakers Nation posted Redick's comments on X.

The post said: "JJ Redick agrees that tonight was as well as the Lakers have played offensively since LeBron, Reaves and Luka became a trio."

The "big three" combined to shoot 26-for-55, including 9-for-22 from the 3-point line. As a team, LA shot 50.6% (45-for-89), including 19-for-43 (44.2%) from downtown. Only four Lakers went to the free-throw line. James, Doncic and Reaves were 24-for-26, while Gabe Vincent was 1-for-1.

The win was critical for LA as it is battling Memphis for the No. 4 seed in the West. Not only did the Lakers clinch the tiebreaker over the Grizzlies, but they also moved to solo fourth in the standings. Memphis and LA could also be a possible first-round matchup in the No. 4 vs. No. 5 bracket. Getting fourth place would be ideal as it would have a home-court advantage.

The battle in the West is tight, as the Lakers (45-29) are one and a half games behind the third-seeded Denver Nuggets (47-28). Meanwhile, the Grizzlies (44-30) have a one-and-a-half-game lead over the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot held by the LA Clippers and the Golden State Warriors.

JJ Redick hails the Lakers' "poise" and execution down the stretch

In the same press conference on Saturday, JJ Redick credited the LA Lakers' execution in the fourth quarter and down the stretch.

After trailing by 20 in the first half, the Memphis Grizzlies regained the lead early in the fourth quarter. The teams exchanged leads until midway through the period. The trio of LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves made big shots, and the team's defense intensified down the stretch.

Spectrum SportsNet shared Redick's comments on X following the game.

"I thought our poise when we got down four, I thought our poise when it was tied at 113," Redick said. "Our execution... I said to the guys in the timeout, we were getting great shots. ... We had like, one bad possession in the fourth quarter outside of a couple of turnovers. From an execution standpoint, we got exactly what were trying to get."

Austin Reaves led the Lakers in scoring with 31 points. He also had seven rebounds and eight assists on 8-for-16 shooting, including 5-for-8 from the 3-point line.

JJ Redick and the Lakers will host the second-placed Houston Rockets (48-26) on Monday at Crypto.com Arena. Three games separate the teams in the Western Conference standings. The Rockets will be on the second night of a back-to-back as they battle the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

