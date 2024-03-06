“JLO who?”: Alex Rodriguez flaunting culinary skill in T’Wolves kit elicits hilarious reactions from fans.

Alex Rodriguez showed off his cooking skills in the kitchen in a TikTok/Instagram reel. The Minnesota Timberwolves co-owner was rocking a Wolves beanie and a personalized A-Rod jersey. He said he was cooking some traditional Dominican dishes. However, the video did not show much as the former MLB star did not seem to have things locked down in the kitchen.

In the video, Rodriguez was seen tossing a salad by simply moving it from a bowl to a pan and back to a bowl. Rodriguez said he was making dishes like maduros and skirt steak. However, those were nowhere to be seen. Rodriguez did no actual cooking in the video.

His girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro was seen in the background. Rodriguez, of course, used to date pop-star Jennifer Lopez. Some fans jumped in the comments to bring up Rodriguez’s famous ex.

That was not the only trolling that Rodriguez faced. Fans clowned the player for his tan to his clothes to his lack of actual cooking in the video. Check out the reactions below:

Alex Rodriguez set to close on deal for Minnesota Timberwolves

The deal led by Alex Rodriguez and his business partner Marc Lore to acquire the majority shares of the Minnesota Timberwolves is set to finally close this month. According to The Athletic, the two are nearing the final closing details to finalize the transaction from previous owner Glen Taylor. They will also finalize their majority share of WNBA's the Minnesota Lynx.

All things are reportedly on track as Rodriguez and Lore rounded up the necessary funds and investors. They will continue to be the faces of the franchise and controlling governors of the team.

The two have already been acting as decision makers and owners. They are minority owners but have acted as the majority decision makers as the deal goes through the approval process. After the financial process is cleared, the NBA board of Governors will have to vote for final approval of Alex Rodriguez and Lore to become the majority owners.

Alex Rodriguez is frequently seen courtside at Timberwolves games and sometimes travels with the team.

Rodriguez and Lore have spearheaded some changes to the team’s home arena, the Target Center. They also led the hiring process of Tim Connelly as the president of basketball operations.

There has been a few reports that communication between Rodriguez’s team and Taylor’s side has been limited. The process has been slow as they organize the transition of power and finalize the deal. The deal was reportedly supposed to close at the end of February. Now, they are pushing for finalization at the close of this month.