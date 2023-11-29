"Joe Cronin has been shot & killed” - NBA fans suspect Damian Lillard sending message wearing Heat colors arriving for game in Miami

Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. This will be his first game against Miami, the team that was his preferred destination while he was with the Portland Trail Blazers this summer. The point guard arrived in style and in the opposing team's colors.

The Heat failed to trade for the star over the summer, which resulted in a bitter ending to Lillard's tenure with the Blazers. Now, he's with the Bucks, and they've done a decent job in competing in the East, earning a 12-5 record. They're looking for their third consecutive win against Miami, and the seven-time All-Star is ready.

When fans saw what Lillard wore, they couldn't help but speculate that he was trying to send a message to the Blazers. Although he's in a reasonable situation with the Bucks right now, it looks like he still would've preferred to play for the Heat this season.

Check out what the fans had to say about Dame's pregame clothes.

"Joe Cronin has been shot and killed."

"This one stings"

"My man already forgot which team he plays for already"

"Bro coming to miami one way or another"

"He still wants to be in Miami. Respect"

"He looks so happy just to be in this arena"

"Might as well have worn a Culture shirt"

"That man is so sad!"

"Definitely requesting a trade to Miami at the deadline"

"He wants to be here so bad"

Lillard has been great for the Bucks this season. But they've struggled on both ends of the floor with their new point guard. Coming into the season, it was obvious that their defense was going to suffer after they gave up Jrue Holiday. But everyone was surprised to see their offense have a hard time adjusting.

Giannis Antetokounmpo sends warning to the rest of the league as he and Damian Lillard start to figure things out

The 2023-24 season started with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard struggling to play together. However, they've slowly been able to make things work on the floor as the season progresses. The duo have scored at least 30 points each in their last two games, and it's a positive sign for the team.

Now that they've slowly found their stride, the two could make things easier on offense and be a problem for the rest of the league. The Greek Freak is excited to see what they could become in the near future.

"As the season moves forward, we're going to figure out ways to play with one another," Antetokounmpo said. "Be more effective, be more efficient with one another, know one another's spots. We are getting to that point. We are really getting to that point."

Fans can't wait to see the full potential of the two stars.

