"Jokic 2.0 With More Athleticism" - NBA Fans Amped at Carlos Boozer's son Cam Boozer's Potential After 24-23 Game

Cam Boozer showed off his potential in an exhibition game on Sunday between Duke and Tennessee. The son of former NBA player Carlos Boozer had fans online amped up following an impressive performance. Some fans even compared him to three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. In Duke's 83-76 win over Tennessee, Cam filled up the stat sheet with 24 points, 23 rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks. He was 7-for-20 from the field, making one 3-point shot and making nine of his 11 attempts from the free-throw line. According to several NBA mock drafts, Cam is one of the three consensus top picks in next year's class, along with AJ Dybantsa of BYU and Darryn Peterson of Kansas. The second-generation player stands at 6-foot-9 and weighs around 250 pounds, giving him an NBA-ready body. NBA fans were quite impressed with Cam Boozer's performance against Tennessee. It was just an exhibition game, but he's expected to be good for Duke this upcoming season. Some fans even began comparing him to players like Nikola Jokic, Al Horford and Paolo Banchero. Here are some of the comments. professional improviser @fanalyst_theLINKJokic 2.0 with more athleticismMcYoungboy Never Big Macs Again @McYBNevaBrokeLINKThis dude play like Paolo if he didn’t wanna be Carmelo.Upscale Media @upscalemedia2LINKI’ve seen enough. Welcome to the Lakers.Jetboiiitnt @jetboiiitntLINKHe could be a Al Horford type guy in the leaguePro balla @proballa149510LINK23 Rebounds is absurd as a freshmanPostić @playboypostaLINKThis kids like a 2025 Duncan. No weaknessesNBA Draft Room's initial scouting report described Cam Boozer as a &quot;special prospect.&quot; He is an efficient scorer back in high school, with great touch and hands. He also has an underrated power game and is already a polished mid-range player. Some of his NBA comparisons include Chris Webber, Michael Beasley and Al Horford. He's not the most athletic player in the draft, but his physicality and readiness make him a top prospect. Cam Boozer feels Duke is being overlooked this seasonSpeaking to ESPN to discuss his upcoming freshman season at Duke, Cam Boozer felt that the Blue Devils are not being given the respect they deserve. Boozer is looking to prove the doubters, who are overlooking their overall roster following Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel's departure. &quot;I think we have a special group,&quot; Boozer said. &quot;I think we're very overlooked right now, but once the season starts, that'll change for sure. ... I think just playing together, playing hard, defending, competing, we're going to be in a spot to get (to the Final Four) just like they did last year.&quot;The Associated Press Top 25 poll currently ranks Duke as the sixth-best team in college basketball before the start of Week 1. They are behind Purdue, Houston, Florida, UConn and St. John's.