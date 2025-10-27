  • home icon
"Jokic 2.0 With More Athleticism" - NBA Fans Amped at Carlos Boozer's son Cam Boozer's Potential After 24-23 Game

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 27, 2025
NBA Fans Amped at Carlos Boozer
NBA Fans Amped at Carlos Boozer's son Cam Boozer's Potential After 24-23 Game. (Photo: IMAGN and GETTY)

Cam Boozer showed off his potential in an exhibition game on Sunday between Duke and Tennessee. The son of former NBA player Carlos Boozer had fans online amped up following an impressive performance. Some fans even compared him to three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

In Duke's 83-76 win over Tennessee, Cam filled up the stat sheet with 24 points, 23 rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks. He was 7-for-20 from the field, making one 3-point shot and making nine of his 11 attempts from the free-throw line.

According to several NBA mock drafts, Cam is one of the three consensus top picks in next year's class, along with AJ Dybantsa of BYU and Darryn Peterson of Kansas. The second-generation player stands at 6-foot-9 and weighs around 250 pounds, giving him an NBA-ready body.

NBA fans were quite impressed with Cam Boozer's performance against Tennessee. It was just an exhibition game, but he's expected to be good for Duke this upcoming season. Some fans even began comparing him to players like Nikola Jokic, Al Horford and Paolo Banchero.

Here are some of the comments.

NBA Draft Room's initial scouting report described Cam Boozer as a "special prospect." He is an efficient scorer back in high school, with great touch and hands. He also has an underrated power game and is already a polished mid-range player.

Some of his NBA comparisons include Chris Webber, Michael Beasley and Al Horford. He's not the most athletic player in the draft, but his physicality and readiness make him a top prospect.

Cam Boozer feels Duke is being overlooked this season

Speaking to ESPN to discuss his upcoming freshman season at Duke, Cam Boozer felt that the Blue Devils are not being given the respect they deserve. Boozer is looking to prove the doubters, who are overlooking their overall roster following Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel's departure.

"I think we have a special group," Boozer said. "I think we're very overlooked right now, but once the season starts, that'll change for sure. ... I think just playing together, playing hard, defending, competing, we're going to be in a spot to get (to the Final Four) just like they did last year."

The Associated Press Top 25 poll currently ranks Duke as the sixth-best team in college basketball before the start of Week 1. They are behind Purdue, Houston, Florida, UConn and St. John's.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

bell-icon Manage notifications