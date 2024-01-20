"Jordan would never play for this many teams" - LeBron James speculated to join Victor Wembanyama in free agency has NBA fans buzzing 

LeBron James famously called Victor Wembanyama an “alien” even before the Frenchman played in the NBA. In the four-time MVP’s first game against the rookie this season, he came away even more impressed. The Lakers lost 129-115 in San Antonio in James’ first duel with “Wemby.”

LA is on a two-game winning roll heading to their game on Friday against the Brooklyn Nets. They hold a 21-21 record for 10th spot in the Western Conference. The Lakers are expected to make trade deadline moves due to their underwhelming season.

If LeBron James fails to make the playoffs or finish without a championship, he may end up playing elsewhere. He has a player option next season, which if exercised, makes him an unrestricted free agent.

Many are already speculating where he could play next. The San Antonio Spurs, per BetOnline, are the favorites to land the NBA’s all-time points leader. Fans quickly reacted to that possibility on X, formerly Twitter:

“Jordan would never play for this many teams its ah shame”

If LeBron James does leave to play alongside Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs will be the fourth team he would have played for in his career. He started with the Cleveland Cavaliers and had stops in Miami and Los Angeles. The circus follows wherever “King James” goes and that will certainly happen if he takes his talents to San Antonio.

Is there a chance LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama will team up in the future?

LeBron James has repeatedly said that his last and biggest goal will be to play with his eldest son Bronny James. James Jr. is suiting up for the USC Trojans this season and many expect him to enter the 2024 NBA draft. If it happens, the basketball superstar will surely pick up his player option to go to the team that drafts his son.

Despite Victor Wembanyama’s presence, the San Antonio Spurs are only 7-33, the second-worst record in the NBA. It puts them in a prime position to get a lottery pick, which is likely in the top 5. The younger James is good and has potential but most scouts see him around the 10th to 15th spot in the draft.

Unless the Spurs get Bronny James, the partnership between LeBron James and “Wemby” isn’t likely to happen. “King James” is headed to another All-Star selection, a record 20th appearance in the said event. Wembanyama isn’t expected to get that nod this year.

Perhaps in 2025, Victor Wembanyama and James could play for the same All-Star team. The two joining forces in San Antonio feels more like a pipe dream than anything else.

