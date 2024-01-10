Jordyn Woods in awe of Karl-Anthony Towns’ ferocious dunk on Mo Wagner

The monster poster dunk from Karl-Anthony Towns during the game against the Orlando Magic was nothing short of spectacular. After receiving a pass from guard Mike Conley, Towns showcased his athleticism and determination as he drove toward the rim, facing off against Orlando Magic forward Moritz Wagner.

With an incredible display of skill and power, Towns elevated above Wagner, delivering a thunderous one-handed dunk that sent the crowd into a frenzy. However, not only did the crowd erupt after the picture-perfect dunk but also his girlfriend Jordyn Woods. She took to her Instagram and posted the sensational finish.

She quoted her Instagram story:

"I saw that dunk in person🫣"

Following Towns's electrifying dunk, the Minnesota bench took the celebration to a new level. The moment Towns put down the dunk, the whole bench rallied pointing fingers toward Wagner’s face. The post-dunk celebration became even more brutal when the timeout from Magic gave the Timberwolves extra time to intensify the celebration.

Jordyn Woods has always been a constant support for Karl-Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods, a model and socialite, has been a pillar of support for NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns. Their relationship, which has been going strong for three years, is built on a foundation of friendship and trust.

They came on good terms during the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdown of everything gave them the opportunity to really get to know each other. Woods was seen with Towns soon after the pandemic got over.

Woods has always made it a point to be present at as many of Towns' games as possible, showing her support for his team, the Minnesota Timberwolves. She also mentioned that personal gifts and quality time are other ways they express their love for each other.

Talking to People magazine, she said:

“We love gift giving and ... What is it? The love language? The love language is quality time. We love everything.”

Woods and Towns' relationship turned romantic in 2020 after years of close friendship. They believe that their close friendship has given them an advantage in their relationship. Woods has been there for Towns during his lowest times, especially when he lost his mother due to COVID-19.

She has been lauded as the biggest supporter of Towns. Their relationship is a testament to the power of friendship, trust, and mutual support. Jordyn Woods has always been a constant support for Karl-Anthony Towns, both on and off the court.