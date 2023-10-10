Jordyn Woods all hype as $2 million rich friend Chloe Bailey stuns in new set of swimwear photos

Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods was hyped for her friend Chloe Bailey. The former Grown-ish star posted a series of new photos from her recent photoshoot via Instagram. Bailey was seen flaunting a swimsuit for the shoot. The LA-based photographer Brandon Almengo shot Bailey at the Windjammer Landing in St. Lucia.

The 25-year-old's music career dramatically took off when she released her debut solo album, 'In Pieces,' in March of this year. Her recent series of photos has left her friends and fans amused alike:

"drinking my water and minding my business 🌊"

Chloe Bailey (via Instagram)

The photos featured her poolside at the St. Lucia-based resort. KAT's girlfriend Jordyn Woods and her sister Halle, with whom she released the internet-breaking "Do It" music video, were equally left awed by Chloe's photos. Halle commented: "so beautiful" on her sister's post while Jordyn left sigh emojis on her comments, explaining her reaction to the photos.

With her recent exploits in the music biz, Bailey's net worth has also been going up. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chloe Bailey now has a net worth of $2 million while her sister Halle has a net worth of $3 million.

Jordyn Woods' relationship with Karl-Anthony Towns

According to People, the model and Timberwolves star started dating back in 2020. Later, when they made their relationship public, they mentioned that they have been 'close friends' for a long time.

Karl-Anthony Towns with Jordyn Woods (via Instagram)

They frequently share their love and affection for each other on social media. The couple have also traveled a lot together. Woods also attended the Significant Others Brunch during the NBA Abu Dhabi Games. The couple was also seen vacationing with KAT's fellow NBA players Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Ivica Zubac and their partners.