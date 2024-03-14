Jordyn Woods styles $65,572 purse courtside despite Karl-Anthony Towns missing

Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods recently shared an image of herself at a Minnesota Timberwolves game. Woods, known for her sense of style as a social media personality, brought a luxury purse just behind the team's bench.

The 26-year-old socialite's latest Instagram post was a series of images possibly taken over the last month. It showed glimpses of her life, including when she attended a Timberwolves game despite Towns not being in action.

Woods had a Hermes bag worth around $65,572, according to 1st Dibs. It was a Kelly Mini Mimosa Alligator Mississippiensis Palladium hardware bag. With an estimated net worth of $6 million, she can afford multiple luxury bags in her possession.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It's unclear when the picture was taken, but Jordyn Woods has always been a rock for Karl-Anthony Towns during their relationship. Towns has credited her for helping him overcome the death of his mother during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On "Peace of Mind with Taraji" three years ago, Towns explained how critical Woods was during his grieving period. The Timberwolves star lost his mother and other family members to COVID-19

"I leaned on her because she’s one of the only people who would actually know how I was feeling and what I was going through because she was super close with her father just like I was super close with my mother," Towns said.

Towns and Woods started as friends before entering a relationship during the pandemic.

They have been together for almost four years and are only getting stronger. She has been supportive of his NBA career, while Towns has been with her every step of the way during the launching of her clothing brand.

Also Read: "KAT definitely playing his Barbie collection" - NBA fans decipher Karl-Anthony Towns' cryptic IG post following knee surgery

Karl-Anthony Towns out indefinitely due to knee injury

Karl-Anthony Towns is out indefinitely with a knee injury..

The Minnesota Timberwolves' chances of finishing atop the West took a big blow after Karl-Anthony Towns went down with a knee injury.

Towns' injury is a huge setback for Chris Finch's team who recently lost its No. 1 spot to the OKC Thunder and the Denver Nuggets.

Towns has been phenomenal for the Timberwolves this season, conceding that Anthony Edwards is the main star of the team. Rudy Gobert also found a way to work alongside KAT after a disastrous first season together last year.

The good news for Minnesota is that Towns could be available at the start of the postseason. They also have a standout big man in Naz Reid who can fill the void left by Towns.

Also Read: "That cannot be basketball" - Audio assist catches Karl-Anthony Towns' furious reaction to refs not calling Kawhi Leonard's travel