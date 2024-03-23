"Just fumbled KD, Kyrie & Harden" - NBA fans ridicule Brooklyn Nets' hopes of landing NBA superstar in free agency

The Brooklyn Nets have not been a prime destination for any free agent in the NBA for quite some time. Despite being in the same state as the New York Knicks, the franchise has not secured any notable star since after their infamous 'Big 3' left them gradually last season.

This time, the organization is looking forward to having stars join their squad in the upcoming free agency. According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, they are optimistic about the idea of having stars play for them this summer.

"They feel they can recruit players. That 100% is their belief… They believe that guys will want to play in New York… Between talking with agents and players, they have a feeling they can attract players," Lewis said.

After fans found this out, they couldn't help but treat it as a joke. Given their recent history with stars, it's difficult for fans to believe in what the organization stated.

"Bruh just fumbled KD, Kyrie, and Harden and talking about players wanting to come play for them," one fan brought up what happened with the Nets and their recent Big 3.

A few fans clarified that stars want to play in New York but not specifically in Brooklyn.

Everyone saw how the 'Big 3' for the Nets previously worked out. Given how it didn't end well, there's a chance that players might give joining the organization a second thought.

Which star can the Brooklyn Nets target in the 2024 free agency?

There are a few options for the Brooklyn Nets in the 2024 NBA free agency. Their eyes are set on landing a star to help the team make a return to competitive basketball. They already have Mikal Bridges, who's developed into a potential secondary or tertiary scoring option for the team.

The organization could look into securing a star who could complement Bridges well on the floor. One player they can target is Zach LaVine. LaVine won't be a free agent until 2027, but the Nets can still pursue the Chicago Bulls guard.

The trade deadline went by with the Nets staying put with the group they have. The franchise can still shake it up during the free agency frenzy by making transactions with other teams. However, LaVine has a five-year, $215 million contract, making it difficult for aspiring teams to match his salary.

Although there's also an option where they can trade Ben Simmons' contract, the Bulls will likely ask for more.