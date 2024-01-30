Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods bosses casual look in $10,146 Chanel jacket

Jordyn Woods has been a fashion icon on her own and the recent social media posts speak for it. The girlfriend of Timberwolves' forward Karl-Anthony Towns is bossing the casual look in her latest uploads.

Woods took to her Instagram account and uploaded a sun-soaked collage of her recent fit. Pairing it with a black top, she carried the black Chanel denim jacket with ease. Along with her light faded pair of denim, Woods rocked a black tinted Chanel eyewear as well.

Woods in LA

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As seen in the images, the black Chanel denim jacket she is wearing is a Chanel 23A camellia double C denim jacket that is listed at $10,146.24 on the Vestiaire Collective website. Tagged as one of the rarest jackets to own from the brand, it gets undeterred appreciation from fashion collectors.

Woods also posted a couple of images during her time in LA where she was seen enjoying the sun.

Jordyn Woods rocked the Paris Fashion Week

Jordyn Woods made a significant impact at Paris Fashion Week, showcasing her style at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show on January 24. The 26-year-old influencer sported a striking ensemble, featuring a black skintight sheer outfit complemented by black stockings and a see-through cape.

Her outfit was adorned with white, pink, and yellow flowers, and she accessorized it with white floral earrings and black heels. Setting off her look, Woods styled her hair with two small curls visible atop her head. Notably, she attended the same fashion show as her friend Kylie Jenner, who wore a strapless white sheer gown, presenting an ensemble distinct from Woods'.

Jordyn Woods was seen enjoying herself in Paris, looking effortlessly stylish in a variety of fashionable outfits, from her striking velvet dress with sheer sleeves to her vibrant, form-fitting ensembles.

On January 22, Woods was photographed arriving at the Parisian restaurant Siena, showcasing a stunning new dress from her line Woods By Jordyn. The maxi-length RAYNE dress, which is form-fitting with long sleeves, features vivid colors including ocean blue, sunset yellow, and dark black.

Not to forget, Woods also posted a short video of her answering a few questions about her RAYNE dress. She addressed the theme and usability of the dress along with what were her thoughts while figuring out the design of the same.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!