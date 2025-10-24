Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart Injury Update: Knicks Duo Iffy to Play vs. Celtics (Oct. 24) 

The New York Knicks have issued status upgrades on Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart ahead of Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Towns has been nursing a right quad grade 2 strain.

Ad

His status for the season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday changed from doubtful to questionable again, before he finally decided to suit up. However, the All-Star center mentioned it wasn't easy for him to be out there.

For the game against Boston, the Knicks have listed Towns as questionable. Similar to Wednesday, he could be a game-time decision.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, Josh Hart could return to the floor for the first time since New York's preseason opener on Oct. 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers. He went down with a back injury in that game after seven minutes and remained sidelined until Wednesday's season opener.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Knicks have listed Hart as questionable, and he could be a game-time decision, too.

OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson are the other two players on the report. Anunoby is probable with a left ankle sprain, but will likely play. Meanwhile, Robinson will miss his second game of the year, citing left ankle injury management.

NBA insider raises major concerns with New York Knicks' injury bug with Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart and more

NBA insider Shams Charania has raised concerns about the New York Knicks' injury bug to begin the 2025-26 NBA season. New York has dealt with blows to Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson early, while OG Anunoby is also playing through a nagging ankle issue.

Ad

On Wednesday, when the Knicks altered Towns' status several times, Charania, appearing on ESPN's Pat McAfee Show, said it was possible that Hart and Robinson may miss significant time. Meanwhile, he reported that Towns had played through pain for the last few years.

New York Basketball @NBA_NewYork Shams: “The Knicks are so inj— dealing with injuries…Mitchell Robinson &amp; Josh Hart out…I think there’s a very real chance they’re missing very real time to start the year…I’m concerned how banged up Knicks are, even KAT…he’s been playing thru a ton of pain the last few years”

Ad

Under the previous coach, Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks often relied too much on their starters. Last year, they played deep into the season after making the conference finals. Josh Hart has been in the thick of it, and those two years may have taken a toll on him.

Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns is also coming off consecutive conference finals runs. In 2024, with the Timberwolves, and last year with New York. Their biggest concern right now would be Mitchell Robinson, who new coach Mike Brown, has seemingly been penciled in as a starter.

Robinson played only 17 games last season and 18 in the playoffs due to injuries. The Knicks center, missing time with injury management again, raises eyebrows over his health, especially with New York lacking depth at center.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More