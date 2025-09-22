"Karma weak flag tried to cheat for cowgirls": Ex-Laker piles on Dallas Cowboys’ woes with scathing remarks after Bears’ beatdown

Former LA Lakers guard Nick Young watched his favorite NFL team, the Chicago Bears, beat the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 on Sunday. The Bears, who opened the 2025 season with back-to-back losses, fended off their visitors for their first win. Chicago gave coach Ben Johnson his first head-coaching W behind stellar play from quarterback Caleb Williams and two interceptions from Tremaine Edmunds.Young, who won an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2018, tweeted:“Hahahahaaj karma weak flag tried to cheat for the cowgirls ….. int pick right after let’s go bears best team in football.”The Dallas Cowboys entered the fourth quarter trailing the Chicago Bears 31-14. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott tried to rally his team to a victory at Soldier Field in Chicago, but Tremaine Edmunds ended that plan.With 13:32 in the fourth quarter, Edmunds picked the football after George Pickens bubbled Prescott’s on-the-money pass. Late in the period, with the score stuck at 31-14, Edmunds did it again to Prescott. This time, the cornerback read the Cowboys quarterback’s intention before intercepting his endzone bullet intended for wide receiver Jalen Tolbert.The second Tremaine Edmunds interception broke the Dallas Cowboys’ hope of rallying for a win on the road. Prescott did not even return to the field for the final series against the Bears.Nick Young couldn’t resist rubbing the salt on the Cowboys’ wound after the game.After beating Dallas Cowboys, ex-Laker guard’s NFL team faces another struggling team in Week 4The win against the Dallas Cowboys was significant in many ways. Caleb Williams tied a career-high four touchdowns. The Chicago Bears also handed former coach Matt Eberflus, now the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator, a rude welcome back to Soldier Field.Ben Johnson said that they would enjoy the win before moving on to a Week 4 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.Last year, the Bears also went 1-2 before winning their next three games. Chicago improves its record to 2-2 if it takes care of business in Sin City against the Geno Smith-led team.The Bears did not face the Raiders last year. The last time they met, the Bears beat the Raiders 30-12 at home behind then quarterback Tyson Bagent.Nick Young enjoyed the Chicago Bears' big win over the Dallas Cowboys. Next, he will turn his sights on the Pete Carroll-coached Raiders.