"Kawhi flu game in the 4th" - Kawhi Leonard stuns NBA fans with clutch performance as Clippers cut 18-point deficit in comeback game

Kawhi Leonard spearheaded a remarkable comeback for the LA Clippers, rallying from a 17-point deficit against the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena 125-114. The two-time NBA champion finished with 21 points, four rebounds, four assists and one block to will his team from dropping a home game despite feeling ill.

"Ty Lue says Kawhi Leonard has been under the weather and wasn’t able to practice yesterday. Played through illness today," LA Clippers beat writer Joey Linn of FanNation posted.

Fans commented on Linn's post, with the comparisons of Leonard and Michael Jordan flu games coming up.

More fans are baffled at how Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers to a late comeback, and some saw it as better than Jordan's flu game.

"Kawhi flu game in the 4th," CLIPS4LIFEE posted.

One fan went the extra mile, writing that Leonard deserves the MVP award after this season with the Clippers.

Some went even further, calling Leonard their GOAT.

More than the clutch performance, @Ojima_xii replies that he is more concerned about the shooting slump that Leonard has been in for the past few days and hopes he gets through it.

Kawhi Leonard scores 14 points in the fourth quarter to will the Clippers to victory against the Nets

The LA Clippers (27-14) continued to roll as they look playoff-ready after bouncing back from an 18-point lead and taking an 11-point victory over the visiting Brooklyn Nets.

Kawhi Leonard scored 14 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, including a dagger 3-pointer at the 1:09 mark that pushed the lead to 120-114.

The surreal performance of Leonard was breathtaking, but he did get some help from his teammates. James Harden led the Clippers in scoring with 24 points along with 10 assists, five rebounds, three triples and two steals.

Russell Westbrook also had a good night coming off the bench with 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

The Clippers, who have won 18 of their past 22 games, maintained their position as the fourth-best team in the Western Conference behind the Minnesota Timberwolves, OKC Thunder and Denver Nuggets.

Up next on the LA Clippers' schedule is LeBron James and the LA Lakers on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena. The stadium will be painted in Clippers colors as the NBA considers this matchup to be their home game.

