"KD Has nothing on the King": LeBron James' clutch buckets has Lakers fans going bonkers as Kevin Durant misses 4 in a row to close out

LeBron James and Kevin Durant have not played against each other in a regular season game since Christmas 2018. In tonight’s encounter between the Phoenix Suns and LA Lakers, the two showed what basketball fans had been missing. Both superstars lived up to their lofty billing and led their respective teams in a highly-anticipated matchup. The Lakers, in front of their home fans, eked out a 100-95 win that was decided only late in the game.

After the win, fans promptly reacted to the battle royale between the two superstars and the Lakers’ hard-earned victory:

“KD HAS NOTHING ON THE KING”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Through the first three quarters, it was Kevin Durant who was unquestionably the “king” of the said game. After a 15-point third quarter, he had already scored 30 points, hitting 58% of his shots, to go with nine rebounds and two assists. He was outplaying LeBron James.

The biggest question heading into the game was would KD have enough left in the tank on the road against a full-strength Lakers. Phoenix visited Crypto.com Arena without the services of Bradley Beal and Devin Booker, two of the NBA’s deadliest scorers.

Beal hasn’t debuted for the Suns due to tightness in his lower back. Booker, meanwhile, had a spectacular opening game against the Golden State Warriors but was forced to sit out to rest a sore left knee.

While Durant was firing on all cylinders through three quarters, LeBron James struggled for the home team. He only had 11 points before the final period. Darvin Ham and the training staff have been trying to limit James to 28-32 minutes. The lack of rhythm must have affected his usual game.

James was allowed to play the entire fourth quarter and it paid off for the Lakers. He finished the period with 10 points, including back-to-back baskets that gave them the lead. For the game, he ended with 21 points, nine assists, eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Despite LeBron James’ early struggles, the LA Lakers needed him badly. They played with more focus and a sense of urgency when the four-time NBA MVP was on the floor.

Kevin Durant lacked the help that LeBron James enjoyed in tonight’s matchup

Kevin Durant had to extend himself on both ends of the floor. He had to be the team’s best scoring option and had to do his part in the playmaking as well. Phoenix does not have a true point guard on the roster. Without Devin Booker, they relied on Eric Gordon, Jordan Goodwin and even Grayson Allen to set up plays.

The Suns finished with just 16 assists, with not one player dishing out more than three dimes. Durant lacked service from a pure point guard while taking on the responsibility of scoring for the team.

Expand Tweet

On the other end of the floor, Kevin Durant had to play all positions. He switched on to smaller guys and even played center when Jusuf Nurkic and Drew Eubanks sat out with foul trouble.

LeBron James, on the other hand, had all the support he needed. Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell and Christian Wood were all in uniform. There will be a rematch in Phoenix on Nov. 11. If both teams are healthy, it would be interesting to see how James and Kevin Durant will fare against each other.