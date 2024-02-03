“KD making another superteam”: Fans throw in hilarious reactions as Miles Bridges to Suns deal heats up

The NBA Trade Deadline is just a few days away and reports have emerged about the Phoenix Suns seeking a trade for Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges. The Hornets are set for another losing season and could shake their roster up with their sights set on the 2024 NBA Draft.

Meanwhile, the Suns want to bolster their roster with a player who can play off the ball and Bridges appears to be an ideal candidate for them. With the Trade Deadline on Feb. 8, Suns fans are not so excited about Bridges likely joining their team.

"Kd making another superteam"

"How much help u frontrunners need"

"Kd needs another super team lmao"

"Yea they wont have a bench anymore"

"Suns are so poverty"

"This team is gonna be nothing in 3 years"

"Massive L. Doesn’t make any sense"

"The Suns should better get Marvel and DC characters"

Talks between Suns and Hornets for Miles Bridges reportedly heading to 'finish line'

It appears that the Phoenix Suns' interest to land Miles Bridges is serious. The two sides had preliminary talks for weeks, but it seems that they have engaged in more serious talks as we approach the Trade Deadline.

According to reports from Hornets and Suns Insiders, Charlotte and Phoenix are heading to the 'finish line' and a trade could happen soon.

"It's graduated over the last 24-48 hours. Multiple contacts have confirmed to me that this is moving now, potentially even towards the finish line," a Suns Insider said, via the Hornets' Reddit community on X.

Miles Bridges was suspended 30 games by the NBA for domestic violence and returned to the league in November.

He will hit free agency this summer when his one-year deal with the Hornets expire. Miles Bridges has been playing consistently on both ends since his suspension came to an end.

Bridges has appeared in 36 of Charlotte's first 47 games and has averages of 20.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists, on 35.9% shooting from beyond the arc. The Hornets are 13th in the East with 10 wins and 37 losses.

For their part, the Phoenix Suns have been dealing with ups and downs all season long. The injuries of Bradley Beal and Devin Booker created a lot of chemistry issues earlier in the year, but the Suns have improved lately.

Phoenix has won nine of its past 12 games and is sixth in the standings with a 28-21 record. The Suns are tied with the New Orleans Pelicans and are a game behind the Sacramento Kings (28-19). The Kings hold the fifth place in the West.

The Suns want to have their Big Three healthy going forward to maintain a playoff push, as they aim at nothing short than the championship.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!