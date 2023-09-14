Kendrick Perkins baffled over Giannis Antetokounmpo's alleged warnings to Bucks: "Jesus Chris they had the best record"

On December 15, 2020, Giannis Antetokounmpo signed a five-year $228 million supermax deal with the Milwaukee Bucks and went on to win his first championship in 2021.

In the 10 seasons that he has played with the Bucks organization, Antetokounmpo has averaged 22.6 points per game (53.7% shooting, including 28.7% from 3-point range), 9.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

However, Antetokounmpo recently got himself into the limelight when he mentioned that playing for another team is not completely out the door if the Bucks aren't committed to winning another championship. On ESPN's "First Take," former NBA player Kendrick Perkins was not too fond of the comments that the Milwaukee Bucks star made.

"If I'm Giannis' teammates, I feel a little bit disrespected," Perkins said. "Because the Bucks have done everything in their power to make sure they put the pieces around Giannis to be successful. I mean, Jesus Christ they had the best record in the league last season, they just came up short to the Miami Heat and it was a failure."

"But at the end of the day, when it comes down to being aggressive in the offseason, didn't the Bucks make the trade to get Jrue Holiday," Perkins added. "Think about the pieces that they added, they added Malik Beasley, they signed back Jae Crowder, you still have Bobby Portis, you have a championship caliber team."

Perkins argued that the Bucks have done their part in providing proper pieces around Giannis Antetokounmpo to contribute to winning a championship. He even went on to argue that his Milwaukee Bucks had the best record in the league last season at 58 wins and 24 losses. The team also had a .707 winning percentage.

Unfortunately, the team fell short of their ultimate goal when they were eliminated by the Miami Heat in five games during the first round of the 2023 playoffs.

In the scenario that the "Greek Freak" does request a trade in the future, it can certainly lead to another power shift in the league, depending on which team he joins forces with.

When it comes to his contract, Giannis Antetokounmpo is eligible for his player option in the 2025-26 season. He is estimated to earn $51,935,268. However, by 2026, he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's comments on winning another championship with the Milwaukee Bucks

During the 2021 NBA Finals, Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 35.2 ppg (61.8% shooting, including 20.0% from 3-point range), 13.2 rpg and 5.0 apg.

It was an incredible performance from the seven-time All-Star to eliminate the Phoenix Suns in six games and capture his first NBA championship.

However, he has not been able to reach that stage since then as his Bucks ball club has fallen short of another championship run.

In an interview on the "48 minutes" podcast, Giannis Antetokounmpo talked about his strong commitment to winning another championship with the Bucks. He then reiterated that if Milwaukee isn't in the same boat as he is, then he might consider finding a different team.

"But as long as we play and approach the game every single day the right way," Antetokounmpo said, "and we all sacrifice for a common goal, I can see myself being with the Milwaukee Bucks for the rest of my career. But the moment I feel like people are not as committed as I am to get that golden ring in the back, I am not."

"So, I'm a Milwaukee Buck," Antetokounmpo added. "But most importantly, I'm a winner. I want to win. And I have to do whatever it takes for me to win. And if there's a better situation for me to win the Larry O'Brien, I have to take that better situation."

It'll be interesting to see how this situation develops for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Another regular season approaches with an opportunity to bounce back from the previous disappointing season.