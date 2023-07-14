Prized prospect and No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama made his NBA Summer League debut last week. He struggled in his first game, and many critics were quick to call him a bust.

He bounced back with 27 points on 9-for-14 shooting in his second game. He also had 12 rebounds and three blocks. He shot 2-for-4 from 3-point range.

TNT’s NBA analyst Kenny Smith appeared on Sirius NBA radio and gave his analysis on the Frenchman after watching him play in Las Vegas.

“He’s gonna be a tough cover,” Smith said. “Offensively, I don't think he’s going to struggle.”

His scoring abilities were not the only thing about Wembanyama’s game that Smith liked. The former point guard was shocked by the big man’s handles.

“I think the guy is impressive,” Smith said. “Even after the first five minutes of the first game, I was like wow he can really handle the ball. He really can see things.”

Does Wembanyama have any flaws in his game?

Smith pointed out a flaw or two in the young man’s game. Despite his size and blocking ability, Smith was unsure how Wembanyama would work on defense.

“Defensively, he is going to have some liabilities early on,” Smith said.

Of course, the young prospect has room to develop his game. Despite the defensive questions, Smith thinks Wembanyama will have no problem putting up points early on in the NBA.

“Everyone misses shots," Smith said. "He is 7-foot-3 with ball-handling ability. He will be able to get shots off. He will always get his shot off.”

Wembanyma will provide a nearly unrecoverable matchup when he operates on the perimeter. There is no big man in the league who can move as fluidly as he does on the outside. His shot will be incontestable at his ridiculous size. He will be able to pull off untouched jumpers like Kevin Durant but from an even greater height.

Wembanyama was shut down by the San Antonio Spurs for the rest of summer league after two games. He will rest until training camp for the regular season. It is to be determined if he will play in the Spurs’ preseason games.

