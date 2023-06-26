"Kevin Durant needs to get a life" - NBA Reporter rips Suns star for trying to argue with fans on the Internet

Recently, Kevin Durant joined Twitter spaces called "Kevin Durant is not top 5" with @LegendOfWinning as the host. Durant started to debate with fans and argued how simplified their perception is when it comes to the game of basketball.

On the "Straight Fire" podcast with Jason McIntyre, he talked about Kevin Durant's recent interaction with NBA fans on Twitter.

"To put this politely as possible, Kevin Durant needs to get a life, McIntyre said. "Why don't you go out and focus on what you can control, which is basketball? You know what you can do to shut these guys up? Go out and get to the Finals and win the damn thing."

For McIntyre, Durant has better things to do than argue with NBA fans on Twitter when it comes to his placement among the NBA's all-time best players.

He also argued that Durant's resume speaks for itself. Durant has won two championships with two Finals MVP awards. He also has one MVP award and four scoring championship awards. He has been an All-Star 13 times and has made All-NBA First Team 6 times in his career.

He is also a part of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team along with four gold medals with the United States Men's Basketball Team.

McIntyre argued that debating with NBA fans is a lost cause for Durant as they're not easily swayed, even if the arguments came from an actual professional athlete.

However, there are fans who countered his argument by praising Durant for interacting with the fans of the sport. They mentioned how it is great for the sport when an NBA player takes time off their day to talk basketball with fans on social media.

Bradley Beal, via his no-trade clause, landed with the Phoenix Suns in preparation for next season, with Kevin Durant being a huge factor in making his decision.

Kevin Durant's 2022-23 season

During the 2022-23 regular season, it was a rollercoaster of a season for Kevin Durant. He started that season with the Brooklyn Nets, with the team looking like a contender under a new coach in Jacque Vaughn. However, after Kyrie Irving moved over to the Dallas Mavericks, Durant followed afterwards with his exit.

Durant played 39 games with the Nets during his final season and logged 36 minutes per game. He averaged 29.7 points per game (55.9% shooting, including 37.6% from 3-point range), 6.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists.

He landed with the Phoenix Suns and played for only eight games as he was still recovering from an injury after the trade. He averaged 26.0 ppg (57.0% shooting, including 53.7% from 3-point range) and 6.4 rpg.

The Suns were able to advance past the first-round series against the Clippers to face the Denver Nuggets. Unfortunately, the roster's flaws were exposed as they lost in six games. In the Suns' postseason run, Durant averaged 29.0 ppg (47.8% shooting, including 33.3% from 3-point range), 8.7 rpg, and 5.5 apg.

