"Kevin has every right to be frustrated" - NBA analyst hints at $4.9 billion franchise eyeing Kevin Durant as potential summer acquisition

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is no stranger to trade rumors. However, this time, it seems like his time with the Suns might end with NBA analyst Sam Amick hinting at a possible destination.

Amick suggested on a Monday episode of FanDuel's "Run It Back" podcast that the Houston Rockets could be a potential landing spot for Kevin Durant. The $4.9 billion Rockets (per Forbes) are considered one of the "best spots" for a potential Durant trade. Moreover, this isn't the first time Houston has shown interest in KD; they've been linked to him in the past.

"First and foremost with KD [Durant], Kevin has every right to be frustrated ..." Amick said. "Thinking about moving him is one thing, to do it without communicating with the guy as an all-time great and blindsiding him the way they did before the deadline, that's another mark against the kind of management within this group.... we know that the Houston have been looking at Devin Booker and KD ... we'll see what ends up happening with him this summer."

On Sunday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Phoenix Suns will likely trade Kevin Durant this offseason. The trade possibility depends on the team's performance in its final 22 games if they aim to potentially retain Durant.

Amidst the Suns' struggles, KD has averaged 26.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

He was the subject of multiple trade rumors back to the Golden State Warriors during the mid-season trade. Despite being signed through the 2025-26 season, the 15-time All-Star is eligible for a two-year, $120-million maximum extension this offseason.

However, Phoenix's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday has raised concerns about Durant's future.

Kevin Durant's blunt assessment after Suns suffer humiliating home loss to Timberwolves

Kevin Durant was very blunt in his response after the Phoenix Suns' struggles continued Sunday night. The Suns’ demoralizing 116-98 home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves marked their 11th loss in 14 games, dropping their record to 28-33.

"We didn't play up to our standards at all," All-Star forward Kevin Durant said. "We embarrassed the fans and we embarrassed ourselves the way we played. I want us to be better."

Phoenix's postseason hopes are all but shut as they are four games behind the Dallas Mavericks for the final spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament. Despite boasting a talented roster featuring Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, the Suns have struggled to find consistency, particularly since a promising 8-1 start.

