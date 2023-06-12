Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's son had Kardashian surname initially

Tristan Thompson is best known around the NBA for being a pivotal piece during the Cleveland Cavaliers' 2016 championship run. During the 2016 finals against the Golden State Warriors, he averaged 10.3 points per game (63.6% shooting) and 10.1 rebounds.

However, off the court, he is also known for his complicated relationship with Khloe Kardashian. With the two having two children together (True and Tatum), a recent development has surfaced regarding their son Tatum's last name.

According to a TMZ article, Khloe Kardashian initially had Kardashian as the child's last name instead of Thompson. However, she recently had a change of heart as she changed her son's name from Tatum Kardashian to Tatum Thompson.

The reason why the child had Kardashian as his last name was because of the rough patch between Khloe and Tristan Thompson at the time. When it was discovered that Thompson had another woman pregnant, Maralee Nichols, the two were still figuring out what to do with their son's last name.

In August 2022, it was discovered that Khloe and Tristan welcomed their second child via surrogacy, months after Tristan was caught cheating with another woman.

As time went on, the situation got better for the two as they both handled it professionally for the sake of their child. Both Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been present for all the events involving their son.

Khloe Kardashian on rumors regarding his status with Tristan Thompson

When Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West were seen cheering on Tristan Thompson at a Lakers game, fans started to speculate on the implications.

This led to Khloe clearing the air on the recent dating rumors on an Instagram post.

"Stop pushing this narrative. It's tiring," Kardashian said. "I suppose you guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what's the point. It's exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. Most are stuck at believing the lies because it's the narrative they want to fuel."

The two have done their best to co-parent Tatum Thompson as they go on about their lives. This has obviously worked well for both of them as it has made things more civil compared to how it was before.

Tristan Thompson spent time with the Boston Celtics, the Sacramento Kings, the Indiana Pacers and the Chicago Bulls before landing a roster spot with the Los Angeles Lakers. He played six games in the playoffs and averaged 1.8 ppg on 45.5% shooting.

