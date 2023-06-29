In a brief interview with Jazzy's "JazzysWorldTV," Shaquille O'Neal received a hilarious gift from her brother. The gift was a drawing showing Shaquille O'Neal with his rings and a drawing of Charles Barkley with the lines:

"Chuck is fat and has got no rings."

Both O'Neal and Barkley are part of the TNT Broadcast crew alongside Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith. Often times during their live segments, Shaquille O'Neal has some friendly back-and-forth banter with Charles Barkley.

O'Neal and Barkley are recognized as two of the greatest NBA players of all time due to their dominant presence and scoring capabilities under the rim. However, only Shaquille O'Neal was able to win championships, while Charles Barkley never managed to win one.

This is one of the friendly banters that O'Neal throws at Barkley during their live segments.

Comparing Shaquille O'Neal's career to Charley Barkley's 16 seasons in the league

Shaquille O'Neal played 19 seasons in the NBA under six different teams (Orlando Magic, LA Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics). He had a career average of 23.7 points per game (58.2% shooting) and 10.9 rebounds.

O'Neal had his most iconic moments playing for the LA Lakers (eight seasons). During his time there, he averaged 27.0 ppg (57.5% shooting) and 11.8 rpg.

In his 19 seasons in the league, O'Neal won four championships, three NBA Finals MVPs, a regular-season MVPs and two scoring champion awards. O'Neal was also named an All-Star 15 times in his career along with him being an eight-time All-NBA First Team and a three-time All-Defensive Second Team.

Meanwhile, in Charles Barkley's case, he was no slouch either. Barkley played 16 seasons in the league and for three different teams (Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets). Barkley had a career average of 22.1 ppg (54.1% shooting, including 26.6% from 3-point range) and 11.7 rebounds.

He was close to winning his first championship during the 1993 finals but was unable to get the job done against Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. Despite losing in six games to the Bulls, Barkley averaged 27.3 ppg (47.6% shooting), 13.0 rpg and 5.5 apg.

In his 16 seasons in the NBA, he won the 1992-93 regular-season MVP award, was named an All-Star 11 times, made the All-NBA First Team five times and was named the NBA's Rebounding Leader in 1988.

