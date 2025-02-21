"Klutch Sports is even paying the official scorers now" - NBA fans divided over LeBron James’ questionable assist to Luka Doncic

While LeBron James has been calling himself a pass-first player since before he ever joined the NBA, a recent pass that was credited as an assist has divided the NBA community.

The situation feels reminiscent of the Jaren Jackson Jr. scandal during the 2022-23 season, where Jackson allegedly had his defensive stats inflated by Grizzlies scorekeepers. Initially, the situation sparked quite a bit of debate online as some accused JJJ of benefiting from unfair stat-keeping.

Ultimately, those rumors were dispelled, with JJJ going on to win the Defensive Player of the Year award.

In this instance, fans have called out what some believe to be questionable stat-keeping as LeBron James was credited with an assist for a pass to Luka Doncic that led to a midrange bucket.

Some fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, however, felt Doncic created his own shot.

"Wow. Klutch Sports is even paying the official scorers now," one wrote.

"Many of his assists are bogus!," another added.

"Nothing authentic about that fraud," one fan replied.

Others defended James:

"Bro I hate LeBoy Band too... But 2 dribbles after the catch is an assist no matter how many times he pivots," one fan added.

"So we’re now critiquing an assist? This is getting funny," another replied.

"Lmao yall get sadder everyday," one wrote.

"He's one of the greatest competitors," - JJ Redick praises LeBron James following post-All-Star win over Portland

Following the NBA's All-Star break, the Lakers returned to action on Wednesday when they faced off with the Charlotte Hornets. Despite leading for most of the game, LA wound up giving up a lead in the fourth quarter amid an impressive run by Charlotte.

While LeBron James missed two late-game go-ahead buckets, it was Luka Doncic's struggles that were highlighted after the game, as the reigning scoring champ struggled to knock down shots from beyond the arc.

After the game, LeBron James pointed out that on top of trying to get used to the Lakers' offensive cues and defensive schemes, Doncic has played just three games since Christmas.

In turn, Doncic was then held out of LA's game against Portland on Thursday, with LeBron and Austin Reaves leading the Lakers to a 110-102 win. After the game, coach JJ Redick praised LeBron for what he's doing in year 22:

“He really just defies anything that’s normal. And not just the physical feats and the plays. It’s the mentality. He’s, I believe I saw the other day, he’s a billionaire. And he’s playing on the second night of a back-to-back at 40 after 22 years with every fricking record and every accolade. ... He’s one of the greatest competitors."

While some fans may question his assist numbers, it sounds like Redick and the Lakers aren't giving the situation much thought as the team looks to make a push toward a playoff berth while skirting the NBA's Play-In Tournament.

Following the team's win over Portland on Thursday, the Lakers are currently sitting in fifth place in the West, 2.5 games ahead of the sixth-place Clippers.

