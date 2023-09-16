“Knicks and Nets gotta call Liberty mommy”: Fans savagely roast New York’s NBA teams after Liberty coach’s bold statement  

Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello made a bold comment recently, undermining New York's NBA teams, the Knicks and Nets. The three franchises are based out of the same city of New York, and Brondello has labeled her Liberty team as the best in the city.

"The Liberty is the best team in New York," said Brondello (via The Dunk Central)

The dig also extends to teams like the Jets, Mets, Yankees, Rangers and MLS club New York City FC. Brondello's comments made the most waves among NBA fans. Anyone who doesn't support the Knicks or Nets pounced on the opportunity to have fun at their expense. One fan wrote:

"Knicks and Nets gotta call The Liberty mommy now"

More reactions followed:

Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty off to a solid start in WNBA playoffs

Sabrina Ionescu and New York dominated the Washington Mystics in Game 1 of their 2023 WNBA playoffs best-of-three round one contest. Ionescu drilled a franchise record seven 3-pointers to guide New York to a 90-75 blowout win. She had 29 points, six rebounds and two assists on 55.6% shooting.

New York also received invaluable contributions from Jonquel Jones, who tallied 20 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks and Betnijah Laney, who had 19 points and eight rebounds. Meanwhile, Breanna Stewart had 10 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

New York entered the game as favorites and played like one. They have the second-best odds to win the WNBA championship behind Las Vegas Aces. Looking at their performance from Friday, there's little to no argument behind coach Sandy Brondello's claim that Liberty is the best sports team in New York. They are closer to a title than any other team as of now.

Sabrina Ionescu also doubled down on Brondello's claim after Friday's win, saying (h/t Sports Illustrated):

"I've kept quiet because I feel like we're going to let our work from here on out do the talking and we'll be able to shut up those people on Twitter that have anything to say about what's been going on with New York sports," Ionescu said.

"As far as I'm concerned, we've been playing the best basketball that's been played here in New York City for a very long time and whether people recognize it or not, they will in the next couple of weeks, so I'm excited to see what they have to say then."

New York will hope they can close this series in Washington on Tuesday by winning Game 2.

