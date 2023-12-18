Knicks' Ryan Arcidiacono hilariously responds to Julius Randle saying he 'doesn't trust him with the game ball'

Julius Randle helped teammate Jalen Brunson take the game ball after the latter scored 50 points on Friday. Randle and RJ Barret had already planned to secure the ball for Brunson after the game's final second. After securing the ball, Randle spoke about securing the ball by himself and not other Knicks players.

Ryan Arcidiacono was in the game and had the final possession after the final buzzer. However, when it came to securing the game ball, Randle said that he did not trust his teammate to secure the ball successfully.

When asked about how the Knicks secured the game ball for Brunson and why he didn’t trust Arcidiacono, Randle gave a very hilarious response.

“I don’t trust Ryan with the game ball. They might look at him and think, ‘We can take that.‘ I had to make sure I got it and I secured it,” Randle said.

Randle jokingly posted on X that he doesn't trust Arcidiacono to secure the game ball. In return, Arcidiacono reacted with a confused GIF, perhaps not knowing what to make of Randle’s comments.

Of course, Randle’s comments were in jest toward his teammate, and such jokes are normal between teammates.

Julius Randle took lessons from Pacers-Bucks ugly situation

Julius Randle saw how ugly the situation got between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks for the game ball. When it was his chance to secure the game ball, Randle wasn’t leaving anything to chance. He made the plan long ago the final second buzzer.

When the final second expired, Randle rushed to Ryan Arcidiacono, his Knicks teammate, and secured the ball as fast as he could.

After the Knicks' 139-122 win over the Suns, when he was asked about the reason behind this, Randle said, unlike earlier, he now cares about the significance of the game ball and he didn’t trust Arcidiacono with the execution.

"To be completely honest, I've never cared about it," Randle said. "Now I do. ...I had to make sure I got it, and I secured it."

Previously, after the Bucks defeated the Pacers 140-126, Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted to have the game ball for his career-high and franchise-record 64 points. However, before he could get hold of the ball, he assumed that the Pacers had taken the ball to their locker room. Giannis rushed towards the Pacers locker room to collect the ball.

Later, Antetokounmpo and Tyrese Haliburton got into a heated exchange at the courtside. Randle made sure that no drama of that sort happened on the court in his presence and secured the ball as soon as he got the chance.

Bruson scored 50 points on 17-of-23 shooting along with nine assists, six rebounds and five steals.

He is the only player, alongside Michael Jordan and Rick Barry, to have 50 points, nine assists, five rebounds and five steals in a single NBA game. Brunson also made all nine threes that he attempted from beyond the arc.