Knicks star Jalen Brunson launches 'Jalen Brunson Qualifier' worth $1,000,000 in NBA 2K with Ronnie Singh 2K 

New York Knicks rising star Jalen Brunson has made a groundbreaking move through gaming. In collaboration with 2K Games' Digital Marketing Director, Ronnie Singh, known by many as Ronnie 2K, Brunson has launched the 'Jalen Brunson Qualifier' within the renowned NBA 2K gaming franchise, offering an unprecedented prize pool worth $1,000,000.

This initiative marks a significant moment in the intersection of sports and gaming and demonstrates the expanding influence of NBA players in the digital realm. In collaboration with Play One Up, the presenter of the NBA 2k24 video game, Jalen Brunson shared a video teaser on Instagram featuring Ronnie Singh a.k.a Ronnie2K.

For Ronnie Singh, the launch of the Brunson Qualifier showcases the evolution of gaming marketing in unprecedented ways. As an instrumental figure in the NBA 2K franchise, he has been pivotal in transforming the marketing approach from traditional annual game releases to a continuous, 24/7 digital presence.

All about the NBA 2K24 Championship Series featuring Jalen Brunson

The NBA 2K24 Championship Series, a collaboration between 2K and One Up, promises an electrifying competition with a hefty $1 million in prizes at stake.

This series has been designed to be accessible to a wide range of players, as it encompasses 20 online qualifying tournaments hosted by NBA stars from Sep. 23 to Jan. 20. Players can dive into the action for free via the Play One Up mobile app, available on both Apple and Android devices.

The Brunson Qualifier, as of now, is open for free registration along with the Andre Drummond Qualifier. Both the qualifiers come with a prize pool of $25,000 each and it will be hosted on Jan. 6.

Beating out the buzz, Jalen Brunson himself shared the post on his Instagram story with the free registration link.

Jalen Brunson through his Instagram story

Split into four qualifiers, which will have a link to register, the total prize pool after combining all the $25,000 qualifiers clocks to a whopping $1,000,000. The championship event, scheduled for Feb. 3-4, will feature the top 16 finalists competing in an intense online tournament.

The stakes will be exceptionally high, as the top four contenders from this stage will progress to the One Up Championship on Feb. 15. This climactic in-person showdown will undoubtedly be a spectacle, marking the culmination of months of fierce competition and skillful gameplay.

With an enticing prize pool of $1 million, the NBA 2K24 Championship Series promises to deliver thrilling moments, intense battles and the emergence of new gaming stars as they ascend to glory in the world of competitive NBA 2K24.