Knicks' star Mitchell Robinson makes shocking statement, claims only "few people" in NBA wash their hands

New York Knicks' star Mitchell Robinson was asked why the basketball in the NBA is brown and he gave an interesting explanation. Robinson referred to the players' hygiene and claimed that very few players wash their hands prior or after the games.

"It’s got dirt and bacteria. People here don’t wash their hands. There’s a few people in this league that wash their hands. A few of them. But I can. I do. I wash my hands," Mitchell Robinson said, via NBA Central.

It is rare for an NBA player to refer to other players' hygiene, thus, Robinson's statement is quite stunning.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Tom Thibodeau expects Mitchell Robinson to become the all-time offensive rebounding leader in Knicks' history

A few days ago, Robinson made history after climbing to third place in the Knicks' all-time offensive rebounding list with 1116. He is now trailing the legendary Charles Oakley (2580) and Patrick Ewing (2568).

"I’m a dangerous man. You got to put three guys on me to keep me off the glass. That says a lot. I’m really becoming something," Mitchell Robinson told media earlier in the year about his ability to dominate inside the paint, via New York Daily News.

"Once I get to the [rebounding] spot and I’m playing there, it’s going to be hard to move me. You might as well try to pick me up and just move me out the way. If I’m on the ground, you’re done. You’re done. You got to do what you got to do. Aye, I’m 270 [pounds]. Ain’t lightweight."

Expand Tweet

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau praised Robinson and predicted that the 25-year-old big man will eventually become the Knicks' all-time leader in offensive rebounding.

"He'll be at the top of that list before it's all said and done," Thibodeau said, via Basketball Network.

Thibodeau and the Knicks have now shifted their attention to the knockout stage of the NBA In-Season Tournament, where they will take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. The winner of the game will reach the semi-finals.

"If they tell us we got to play this team five times, we play them five times and be ready," Thibodeau said, via NBA.com. "Whatever the schedule says, that’s what you have. Sometimes it’s in your favor, sometimes it’s not. Just be ready to play."

Playing against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, Mitchell Robinson had six points (3/6 shooting) and 10 rebounds (five of them on the offensive end). Robinson averages 6.2 ppg and 11.2 rpg in 17 games this season, with New York having a 10-7 record.