“Kobe Bryant rises up from his grave” – Dillon Brooks equating himself to Black Mamba after OT thriller win over USA has NBA fans trolling him

Dillon Brooks was a huge reason why Canada beat the USA in the bronze medal game for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, as he shot 7-8 from the 3-point area. After the game, Brooks made a comment where he compared himself with the late Kobe Bryant, which had fans lose their minds on social media.

The bronze medal game concluded 127-118 after overtime in favor of the Canadians. Brooks had an incredible night, scoring 39 points. After the game, he talked about his new persona, "The Villain," which he compared to Bryant's persona, "The Black Mamba."

"It's just a persona, people love it," Brooks said. "I've grown to loving myself. It's just like Kobe Bryant. He e had to figure out how to create the Black Mamba, a different persona when he comes on the court. I guess that's my persona, The Villain, just on the court.

"I'm a loving, caring guy who love my kids, love my family, love my teammates. Just love the world as well."

After he shared what was in his mind, fans obviously didn't agree with Brooks comparing himself with the LA Lakers legend. They shared their thoughts about it. One tweeted:

"Kobi Bryant rises up from his crave and put one down on Dillion Brooks for mentioning his name."

It's obvious that Brooks looks up to Bryant, as he wears a similar number whenever he steps on the court. Still, it was just one game, and comparing himself to an 18-time All-Star was a bit too much.

Thanks to haters, Dillon Brooks stays motivated

Since the 2023 playoffs, fans have expressed how much they dislike Dillon Brooks.

His antics against the LA Lakers have made fans hate him for doing his job on the court. The hate he's received has helped him become a reliable player for the teams he's suited up for, though.

His 39-point performance isn't an accident either, as Brooks has been Canada's third-best scorer. After the game, the newly signed forward of the Houston Rockets thanked his haters for keeping him motivated.

"I appreciate you, from the beginning." Brooks said. "Everyone that was throwing shots on Twitter and Instagram, watching me play. But it just helps me get better each and every day.

"Motivates me to be better, on the court, for my teammates, for whatever team I'm playing for. It just motivates me to keep going."

With his performances, Brooks has silenced his haters and doubters. He's also proven that he can make major contributions at both ends of the floor.

