"Kobe-level focus" - NBA fans react after Sixers rookie spends 10 straight minutes watching Steph Curry's workout

Steph Curry has inspired a new generation of basketball players with his elite shooting ability, including Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain. Despite being sidelined for the season with a torn left meniscus, McCain was spotted intently watching Curry’s pregame routine before the Golden State Warriors’ matchup against the Sixers on Saturday.

Sixers reporter Derek Bodner noted that McCain fixated on Curry’s warm-up for about 10 minutes, observing every move with full concentration.

“He's been sitting, by himself, talking to nobody, watching every second. Legitimately not sure he's taken his eyes off of him for the last 10 minutes,” Bodner wrote.

McCain’s laser focus drew admiration from fans.

“Jared with a Kobe level focus,” one said

“Respect rook,” another said.

“Student of the game 🤝,” another said.

Some fans were impressed by McCain’s willingness to embrace his fandom, even as an NBA player himself.

“Absolutely love this kid! Big things coming for him,” one said.

“That’s literally me if i had the chance to see steph from the arena,” another commented.

“Have you ever seen Steph warm up? You really can't take your eyes off him,” another said.

Steph Curry is Jared McCain’s favorite player

Jared McCain has long admired Steph Curry, calling him his favorite player in a November 2024 interview with The Athletic.

"He's always been my favorite player in the league," McCain said. "Steph influenced so many people, including me, in my generation. When I was growing up, I wanted to shoot 3s from as far away as I could."

Before his rookie season was cut short after 23 games, McCain showed promise for the Sixers, averaging 15.3 points, 2.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 38.3% from deep.

Beyond Curry’s shooting, McCain studied how the Warriors star moves off the ball, recognizing key elements he could apply to his own game.

"I think I watched him more off the ball than on the ball," he said. "I watched the way he relocates after he passes it. I watched the way he's able to sprint around the court. I think I'm in really good shape, and I get my feet set fast. So those are some things that I think I can use to my advantage to get shots off."

Steph Curry, who is turning 37 next month, remains a key force for the Warriors, averaging 24.0 points, 6.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds this season.

