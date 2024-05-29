"Kyrie blowing 3-1 lead would be funny" - Timberwolves fans express optimism after avoiding series sweep

Minnesota Timberwolves fans oozed optimism after the team's 105-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 on Tuesday to stave off a series sweep. Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for 54 points as Minnesota notched up a thrilling win despite Luka Doncic's fourth-quarter brilliance.

Edwards had 29 points and 10 rebounds, while KAT had 25 points to help the T-Wolves prop up a win. That had ecstatic Timberwolves fans up in arms on Twitter/X.

"Kyrie blowing a 3-1 lead would be funny"

More reactions followed, as @zentrader882 added:

"Looks like Luka and Kyrie are tiring more than the Wolves stars. If Wolves keep attacking them on offense, this could end up being a historic series!"

@nathansgworld wrote:

"Don’t let us get 1"

@browneyegirl tweeted:

"We prevailed! Let’s go!!!!🔥"

@kande202 seconded the sentiments:

"I said if they won tonight, this series is going 7. And Wolves will advance to the finals."

The spotlight was on Luka Doncic as well as @zizz_L wrote:

"LUKA IS NOTHING WITHOUT THE REFS"

@negativetank added:

"Crush them on home court"

The action now shifts to Dallas as the Mavericks attempt to get past Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves who propped up a resounding win on Tuesday.