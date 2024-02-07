"Kyrie is a Laker" - D'Angelo Russell watching Mavs-Nets with his son has Lakers fans giving into trade rumors

D'Angelo Russell watching the Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets game at home has fans believing that the guard could be traded to the Mavs in exchange for Kyrie Irving.

The Irving-Lakers storyline has been an ever-present one, and the rumor mills have churned again on social media linking the mercurial guard to LA. Russell is one of the trade assets the Lakers have to offer and has been linked to multiple franchises following his recent rich form.

The latest, though, has fans linking him to a move to Dallas in exchange for Irving — a deal that's far from feasible.

One fan opined that Irving would finally become a Laker when commenting on Russell and his son watching the Mavs-Nets game.

The response:

More replies followed, with fans believing that there is an outside chance of Irving becoming a Laker.

NBA fans believe that D'Angelo Russell could be traded for Kyrie Irving

At the time of writing, LA has expressed strong interest in Dejounte Murray and has reportedly offered Russell, Jalen Hood-Schifino, the 2029 first-round pick (preferably protected), and additional draft compensation. Other players to watch out for are Jerami Grant, Bruce Brown Jr., and Dorian Finney-Smith.

How does it work if D'Angelo Russell indeed goes to the Dallas Mavericks?

On paper, it would mean that the Lakers will have to sacrifice their depth if they want to rope in Kyrie Irving, who is eligible for trade. The question, though, is whether the Purple and Gold will pull the trigger on the blockbuster move.

Trading for Irving would mean throwing in at least a few more players other than D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura. Austin Reaves is off the table, but that would mean everyone else outside of him, along with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Jarred Vanderbilt, are in the mix.

Irving to LA would be a massive move, one that GM Rob Pelinka is completely capable of pulling off. For now, though, it's pure fan speculation about Russell heading to the Mavs.

On his part, the LA guard has maintained a logical approach to the trade rumors surrounding him. According to The Athletic:

“I mean, I can’t control that my contract makes sense to be traded, either. So, I mean, just play. You can’t control that. Once again, I don’t care. At all.”

D'Angelo Russell, who has been linked to rumors ever since he re-signed with the Lakers over the summer, remains the focal point of trade talks. He’s the closest that LA has to a sizable expiring contract. Only time will tell if he remains a Laker at the end of the season.

