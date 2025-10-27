  • home icon
"LA too bright for him": Fans in Disbelief After Russell Westbrook Cooks $12,000,000 Lakers Star with Diabolical Move

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 27, 2025 04:00 GMT
NBA: Utah Jazz at Sacramento Kings - Source: Imagn
"LA too bright for him": Fans in Disbelief After Russell Westbrook Cooks $12,000,000 Lakers Star Jake LaRavia with Diabolical Move. (Image Source: Imagn)

Russell Westbrook erupted with an efficient performance against his former team LA Lakers on Sunday. The Sacramento Kings' veteran point guard played with his trademark energy and even recorded a couple of huge highlight-worthy plays. At one point, Westbrook put Lakers forward Jake LaRavia, who is on a $12,000,000 contract, on skates with a diabolical move.

The former league MVP hit LaRavia with a nasty crossover and left the Lakers star in a complete blender. Westbrook showcased his dazzling handles and lightning-quick footwork to leave LaRavia in the shadows. He even appeared to mock the Lakers forward with a noticeable expression before capping the play with an effortless layup.

also-read-trending Trending

The video of Westbrook's jaw-dropping play went instantly viral across social media platforms. NBA fans dropped candid reactions and made their feelings crystal clear on the veteran guard's highlight play.

"Hahahaa LA too bright for him," a fan said.
Said another:

A fan commented:

Commented another:

A fan wrote:

Wrote another:

Edited by Atishay Jain
