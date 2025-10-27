Russell Westbrook erupted with an efficient performance against his former team LA Lakers on Sunday. The Sacramento Kings' veteran point guard played with his trademark energy and even recorded a couple of huge highlight-worthy plays. At one point, Westbrook put Lakers forward Jake LaRavia, who is on a $12,000,000 contract, on skates with a diabolical move.The former league MVP hit LaRavia with a nasty crossover and left the Lakers star in a complete blender. Westbrook showcased his dazzling handles and lightning-quick footwork to leave LaRavia in the shadows. He even appeared to mock the Lakers forward with a noticeable expression before capping the play with an effortless layup.The video of Westbrook's jaw-dropping play went instantly viral across social media platforms. NBA fans dropped candid reactions and made their feelings crystal clear on the veteran guard's highlight play.&quot;Hahahaa LA too bright for him,&quot; a fan said.Link-182_LebrOncic @shlixey09LINKHahahaa LA too bright for himSaid another:A fan commented:Jericho @JerichoXVILINKRuss looked him dead in his face, and without saying a word, he said, &quot;Oh, I can't repeat that on here.&quot;Commented another:Jason Turner @the1101LINKJake LaRavia is known as one of the best defenders in the league. This is amazing and Russ should just be given the mvp right now.A fan wrote:golfmamba.bsky.social @GolfMambaLINKGetting crossed over by a 45 year old Westbrook is nasty business.Wrote another:Shad @Soul_Punisher22LINKYounger Russ would’ve boomed that on his head 😂