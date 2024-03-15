LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report for March 15 | 2023-24 NBA Season

Two Western Conference powerhouses, the LA Clippers and the New Orleans Pelicans, meet on Friday. The Clippers, boasting a 42-23 record, are fourth in the West s they embark a road trip to take on the Pelicans, who are 39-26 and fifth in the standings.

The Clippers will be hitting the hardwood for the second straight night, having beaten the Chicago Bulls 126-11 on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Pelicans will be eager to rebound after a disappointing 116-95 home loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, despite being the 6.5-point favorites.

This upcoming game holds significant weight, as the Pelicans lead their regular-season series 2-1 against the Clippers. With this game being the fourth and final meeting between the two teams, anticipation is high for a thrilling showdown.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

LA Clippers injury report for March 15

The Clippers have listed two players on their injury report: SG James Harden (shoulder) is a game-time decision and PG Russell Westbrook (left hand) is out.

Player Status Injury James Harden game-time decision shoulder Russell Westbrook out left hand surgery

What happened to Russell Westbrook?

Westbrook encountered a setback against the Washington Wizards in the 140-115 triumph. The incident occurred while he was grappling with Wizards guard Jordan Poole.

As he looked to gain possession from Poole, Westbrook's hand made contact with Poole's hip, resulting in injury. Clenching with discomfort, Westbrook headed back to the locker room and was unable to return. Subsequently, the Clippers confirmed that Westbrook had sustained a fracture in his left hand.

He has undergone surgery to address his fractured hand, and the team has said that his status is 'week to week'.

New Orleans Pelicans injury report for March 15

The Pelicans have listed guard Dyson Daniels as out due to a knee injury.

Player Status Injury Dyson Daniels out knee injury

What happened to Dyson Daniels?

As per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Dyson Daniels has sustained a meniscus tear in his left knee, resulting in an indefinite sideline status.

The New Orleans Pelicans provided an update that the Australian guard has progressed to individual shooting work. However, they are uncertain whether he will return before the regular season concludes.

Considering that it's a severe knee injury, the team's recourse is to be hopeful that it doesn't have any long-term repercussions.