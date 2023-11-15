LA Lakers Injury Report (Nov 15): Latest update on LeBron James and Anthony Davis availability

LeBron James and Anthony Davis could be available for the LA Lakers when they host the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. The matchup against the Kings will be the second night of a back-to-back set. In past seasons that would normally be a rest day for one or both superstars. Load management, though, isn’t going to be as easy this season due to the NBA’s new rules. If they’re healthy, they will start for the Lakers.

James was questionable heading into the Memphis Grizzlies game due to a bruised left calf. The Lakers made him a game-time decision and eventually allowed him to play Tuesday night. After the win over Memphis, “King James” told reporters that he’s not 100% but he’s good to go.

The LA Lakers, though, will likely take another look at his contused calf. If LeBron James is not worse than before, he may have a questionable status in the report. But, he could suit up in back-to-back games if he's cleared to play.

James played just 23 minutes in the Lakers’ 134-107 win over the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies. The blowout victory gave him some time to rest before tonight’s matchup against the Kings. It’s looking more likely he’s going to be available.

Like the four-time MVP, Anthony Davis didn’t play too many minutes in the lopsided win. AD was on the court for just 27 minutes and finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds, six blocks and five assists. He also had enough rest that he’s trending towards suiting up for the team versus the Sacramento Kings.

The LA Lakers’ hot shooting gave LeBron James and Anthony Davis much-needed time on the bench

The LA Lakers did not want to overlook the Memphis Grizzlies but were also wary of the Sacramento Kings. By putting the game away early, the Lakers gave LeBron James and Anthony Davis much-needed rest. Instead of a seesaw battle, they cruised to a victory with both superstars sitting on the bench.

Darvin Ham’s team zoomed to the win behind exceptional shooting from behind the arc. They hit 22-35 shots from behind the arc, their best as a team this season. D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves led the way for the Lakers. They combined for 10-12 from long range. AR was a perfect 4-4 from that distance.

The LA Lakers were near the bottom in three-point field-goal percentage before their sizzling-hot show against the Memphis Grizzlies. They have improved to 34.0%, which is 23rd in the NBA. If they can sustain at least league-average efficiency from deep, they would be a headache to try and beat.

LA's hot hand across the roster will help make the game easier for LeBron James and Anthony Davis.