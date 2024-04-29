LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 29 | 2023-24 NBA Postseason 

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets is one of three games on the NBA postseason slate Monday night. This Game 5 matchup is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern Time, and will air on TNT and TruTV.

The reigning champs came close to sweeping the Lakers in the postseason for the second straight year. However, LeBron James and company managed to pull out a victory in Game 4. The 20-time All-Star notched 30 points in the win, while Anthony Davis posted a dominant stat line of 25 points and 23 rebounds.

Back on their home floor, the Nuggets will once again attempt to put away the Lakers. If they're able to do so, they'll lock themselves into a second-round matchup against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Injury reports

LA Lakers injury report for April 29

The LA Lakers have multiple names on the injury report for Game 5 against the Nuggets. Cam Reddish (ankle) and Jalen Hood-Schifino (lumbar surgery) have both been ruled out. Veteran forward Jarred Vanderbilt is listed as questionable due to a right foot sprain.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are also on the injury report for LA, but both stars are probable.

Denver Nuggets injury report for April 29

As for the Denver Nuggets, they have a key player listed on their injury report heading into Game 5. Jamal Murray is questionable as he is dealing with a strained left calf. Aside from him, Reggie Jackson is probable and Vlatko Cancar has been ruled out.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth charts

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

Fresh off a victory, Darvin Ham likely won't make any changes to his starting lineup. He is expected to stick with the five-man unit of D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis.

As the Lakers look to avoid a first-round playoff exit, here is a snapshot of their depth chart:

PG D'Angelo Russell Spencer Dinwiddie Gabe Vincent SG Austin Reaves Max Christie SF LeBron James Cam Reddish PF Rui Hachimura Taurean Prince C Anthony Davis Jaxson Hayes Christian Wood

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart

What Michael Malone does with his starting lineup will depend on the status of Jamal Murray. If he's active, things will stay the same. In the event Murray can't take the floor in Game 5, Malone is going to have to tweak his lineup and rotations.

The Nuggets should be expected to stick with their usual starting five of Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. Reggie Jackson and Justin Holiday are two names to watch if the starting point guard is scratched.

Here is a quick snapshot of the defending champ's depth chart:

PG Jamal Murray Reggie Jackson Jalen Pickett Collin Gillespie SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Christian Braun Julian Strawther SF Michael Porter Jr. Justin Holiday PF Aaron Gordon Peyton Watson Hunter Tyson C Nikola Jokic DeAndre Jordan Zeke Nnaji Jay Huff

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Key matchups

Heading into LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Game 5, the key matchup will be between Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis. If the Lakers want any chance at keeping their postseason hopes alive, they're going to need another dominant two-way outing from their star big man.

