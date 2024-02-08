"Lakers downfall is real", "Lakers winning the chip": NBA Twitter shows divided reactions following Clippers and Lakers seasons

The LA Lakers and the LA Clippers have had contrasting seasons so far. The latter have made been a different unit ever since they traded for James Harden and their explosive quartet featuring Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook have lived up to the tag of favorites to win a championship this season.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have had a rather start-stop run so far and are ninth in the West compared to the Clippers' fourth-place standing. The latter is seven wins ahead of their rivals to catch up, and that set divided reactions among fans.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, fans had mixed reactions to the Purple and Gold's average season when compared to that of the Clippers.

One fan believed LeBron James and Co. would fail to make the postseason and win a title this season:

Another felt the exact opposite would happen:

There were a few optimistic LA fans despite other teams received some votes to win:

LA is coming off a fruitful 4-2 road trip ahead of their next matchup with the Denver Nuggets. It will be an eventful Thursday for the team when they take on the defending champions as they look to make moves ahead of the trade deadline, and also be active participants in the statue unveiling of franchise icon Kobe Bryant.

Clippers have been a more consistent unit than Lakers

The LA Clippers have been a better unit than the Lakers. Their 8-2 record in their last 10 games is better than the Lakers' 6-4 run. They struggled initially to integrate James Harden and have him share ball-handling duties with another rock-dominant guard Russell Westbrook.

They made the necessary adjustments over time with the latter willingly taking on a bench role. The Clippers have since looked like a determined outfit keen to make things work.

The Lakers on the other hand have displayed grit and skill in patches, and that has them hovering around the .500 mark. They are yet to make a surge in the standings, and with 30 games left in the season, the Purple and Gold will be looking to hit their straps and hope that they can finish in the top six.

For now, there is no denying that the Clippers are a better team even if LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been playing at an elite level.

